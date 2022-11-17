Bentz, Gibbs leave mark on Lady Vikes programs

Josie Bentz and Autumn Gibbs helped usher in one of the most successful runs in Lakeview volleyball history. Bentz, a four-year letterwinner, and Gibbs, a three-year letterwinner, led the Lady Vikes to back-to-back state appearances, ending a 39-year drought in 2020.

On Tuesday, the two seniors signed to play volleyball at the next level. Bentz signed to play at Central Community College-Columbus and Gibbs signed for NCAA Division II Metropolitan State University-Denver.

"These two have obviously been a key part of the team for multiple years. It's always kind of a bittersweet day I suppose, but when you look at what these two have meant, we're really proud," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "We know we're going to miss them at their own gym, but it's really cool to know that they're going to carry that on in someone else's gym."

Bentz said playing at the next level became real in her junior season as she received interest from other colleges. The Lady Vikes attacker recorded 700 career kills, 164 career blocks and 447 digs.

Bentz etched her name into the Lakeview record books as the all-time lead in attack efficiency (.295). She also finished third in matches played and fourth in games played. She finished her senior season on the All-Central Conference First Team.

"I'm super excited (to sign with Central) because I know the community really well and I loved my visit," Bentz said. "I know some of the girls. It's just super exciting, especially to get to play with Katee (Korte) again. I just love it."

Gibbs played two different roles the last two years for Lakeview. As a junior, Gibbs was the Lady Vikes setter recording 676 assists. She finished her career with 735 assists and is second all-time in setting efficiency and fourth in setting percentage.

This year, the senior moved to libero and dug 554 balls, earning her spot on the All-Central Conference Second Team. Her 740 career digs puts in her in the top 15 all-time. Gibbs ended her volleyball career a school record .962 career serve receive percentage. She received 505 serves and committed just 19 errors.

"It means so much to me (to sign). I've worked a long time," Gibbs said. "I knew I always wanted to play college volleyball, but for it to actually be happening and being official is just a really big deal for me."

Belitz has seen the growth of Bentz and Gibbs firsthand as the Lady Vikes won 106 matches during their careers, including capturing two state third place trophies.

"For Josie (Bentz) the growth this year has been really significant. She just hasn't been asked to take on the same level of responsibility before this year because she wasn't a senior and she's had strong senior classes ahead of her. This year, she and her classmates obviously had to take on that role," Belitz said.

"For Josie, it was particularly significant because she had to expand her role on the court in a really big way going from just three rotations in the front row to playing all the way around and being a primary passer and being a primary digger. It was a lot on the court let alone the leadership responsibilities that come along with that. She just handled that so well.

"Autumn (Gibbs), sort of a similar journey but you think back to being injured now her whole sophomore year, which is just heartbreaking, but obviously didn't let that slow her down. When she came back, she was ready to go. We needed her at setter last year and obviously she really helped make us successful last year in that role. This year, we needed her at libero and she obviously stepped in."

Central women's volleyball head coach Mary Young has watched Bentz play volleyball since she was a child. Young described the signing of Bentz as a full-circle moment.

"She (Bentz) loves the game. She's athletic. She's really improved her game in all facets," Young said. "She's always been a pretty good blocker and a good attacker, but she really improved herself of being a good server and a good back row player. I think she's really versatile. We're really excited to have her and she loves to play. We know she's competitive. We're just very excited about Josie."

The Raiders finished this season 17-21 and winners of the Region IX championship for the second straight season. They lost to Bismarck State College in the Northwest Plains District Playoff. Bentz will join former Lakeview Lady Vikes Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera at CCC.

"I just love Mary (Young), especially her coaching. I've known her since I was little and she's always made me feel so welcomed," Bentz said. "She explains everything very well to me, so nothing is going to be a surprise. The girls were super nice during my tour. They just told me everything and it was super sweet."

Gibbs heads to MSU-Denver, joining the No. 1 team in all of Division II volleyball. The Roadrunners completed the regular season and conference tournament 28-1 as it opened the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

"The recruiting process is stressful because everyone wants to play college volleyball. There's a lot of really talented athletes out there, so just trying to compete and trying to find a way to stand out for the recruiters, it can be tough," Gibbs said. "I love Metro because I love the coaches and their coaching style. That really stuck out to me. I love the campus and the team. They just all really love each other, so that was a big deal for me."

Belitz said the versatility both possessed, succeeding at numerous roles, will make it a smooth transition to the college level.

As Bentz and Gibbs turn the page to a new chapter, the impact they've made on the program isn't lost on them.

"Anybody who wants to play Lakeview volleyball just needs to come in ... they want to win because we like to win," Gibbs said. "Everybody likes to win, but more importantly, they need to be good teammates and just have that competitive mindset of like, 'We know we can do this and we're going to do this.'"

Bentz said she's really proud with how hard she and the seniors worked to accomplish what they achieved.

"Nothing came easy to us. We really showed the other girls, especially the younger ones, that working hard can take you so far," Bentz said. "It doesn't matter how many girls you have coming back or coming in. It doesn't matter because working hard can take you so far."