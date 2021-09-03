Bentz, Nekl lead Lakeveiw over Seward

Following Bentz in the attack was Maddi Vogt with nine kills and Katee Korte with eight. Lakeview put down 35 kills on 97 attempts with nine errors.

"It was a case of, they did more right than we did wrong," Belitz said. "But there are things we've got to fix. There's no doubt about that."

Bentz's 10 kills was one off of her career high. She had 11 in a five-set win over Lutheran High Northeast a year ago. It was just the third time she's reached double digits in kills in a match.

Thursday was the seventh time Nekl has had 20 or more digs in a match.

"Jordie played well again. Our serve receive, particularly in the first set, was not very clean at all but it definitely improved in sets two and three," Belitz said. "We certainly had options offensively, and we talked about spreading the ball around effectively and using all the pieces of the offense. ...It was good to see Josie having some success tonight. She hit it hard, and it was a good mix of tipping effectively."

Lakeview improved to 2-0 with the win and heads to Scotus on Saturday for the annual Shamrock Invite. For a group looking to add to its current historic run, winning the tournament would be a first for the program.