Bentz, Nekl lead Lakeveiw over Seward

Lakeview held Seward to fewer than 20 points in the first two sets and rolled to a 2-0 start on Thursday during a 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 road win.
Seward led 6-2 and 8-5, and the set was tied 11-11, but Lakeview took control from there. The Lady Vikes had control throughout in the second thanks to an attack that piled up 12 kills on 20 swings without an error (.600). The Bluejays scored the first five points in the third and led 18-17. It was tied 20-20 when Lakeview pulled away with five of the final six rallies.
Junior middle blocker Josie Bentz racked up 10 kills to go with just one error and hit .563 on the night. Senior libero Jordie Nekl guided the back row with a 21-dig performance and 19 passes off serve. Autumn Gibbs set up 14 assists while Elly Luchsinger had 11.
"I think we'll look back at this one as a good step forward for us. I thought Seward played really well - far better than we saw this summer," coach K.C. Belitz said. "They hit the ball hard, and there were chunks of the match where they were clearly the more aggressive team, which I'm not excited about. But credit to them, they served tough, they swung hard and did a good job of using their block, much better than we did."
Lakeview had just two blocks on the night and hit .268 compared to .380 on Tuesday against Schuyler. However, in that one, the Lady Vikes also only had one block.
Following Bentz in the attack was Maddi Vogt with nine kills and Katee Korte with eight. Lakeview put down 35 kills on 97 attempts with nine errors.
"It was a case of, they did more right than we did wrong," Belitz said. "But there are things we've got to fix. There's no doubt about that."
Bentz's 10 kills was one off of her career high. She had 11 in a five-set win over Lutheran High Northeast a year ago. It was just the third time she's reached double digits in kills in a match.
Thursday was the seventh time Nekl has had 20 or more digs in a match.
"Jordie played well again. Our serve receive, particularly in the first set, was not very clean at all but it definitely improved in sets two and three," Belitz said. "We certainly had options offensively, and we talked about spreading the ball around effectively and using all the pieces of the offense. ...It was good to see Josie having some success tonight. She hit it hard, and it was a good mix of tipping effectively."
Lakeview improved to 2-0 with the win and heads to Scotus on Saturday for the annual Shamrock Invite. For a group looking to add to its current historic run, winning the tournament would be a first for the program.
Lakeview starts with 1-2 Stanton at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall. The winner plays the winner of Wahoo Neumann (2-2) and Pierce (1-1). The other side of the bracket includes Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-1) against Scotus (4-1) and Norfolk Catholic (1-1) facing Platteview (2-3).
"There's no question that the team has the opportunity here highlighted or circled on the calendar. They feel like they're capable of getting the job done. I think we're going to be confident, I hope," Belitz said. "There's no question they're motivated to play well this weekend."
