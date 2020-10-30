Blue Devils can pick you apart

Saturday's district final between Lakeview and Wayne offers Lady Vikes coach K.C. Belitz the age-old question of how to handle a superstar.
Wayne senior Lauren Pick has put together a season with over 450 kills, she's in the top five in Nebraska in that category and has led a career with more than 1,600 total kills and a career .280 hitting percentage.
Thus, will Belitz go with the try and contain realizing she can't be stopped approach or write up a gameplan to take Pick away and force her supporting cast to do the work?
"You've got to try and design a defense to take away what the opponent wants to do," Belitz said. "They want to set Lauren pick, and they want her to get kills. We're going to do our best to get a block in front of her and slow her down. We cannot stop her. She's not going to go 0-fer. She's just not. She's going to get kills."
Pick leads a 24-8 Wayne team seeking its third straight trip to Lincoln thanks in large part to her contributions. Wayne lost to eventual state champion Wahoo in 2018. A defeat at the hands of Broken Bow also in the first round ended Wayne's 2019 state turn.
Pick has 456 kills this season and is hitting .298. She had 550 as a junior, 371 as a sophomore and 309 as a freshman.
This year, two other players have more than 140 kills. That's more than last year, but last year Pick had a teammate with 271 kills. As a sophomore, there were three players on the team with 228 kills or more, and four over 400. As a freshman, she played on a roster that had two players with more than 200 kills and five above 100.
But while her supporting cast has been fewer and fewer, Wayne continues to win.
The Blue Devils were a work in progress through the first month of the season. They were 8-7 following a Sept. 22 loss to C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic. The next month included just one loss, and that one was also to Norfolk Catholic.
Wayne has suffered five losses to ranked teams and six to teams in district finals. The outliers are a defeat at the hands of West Point-Beemer in the third match of the year and a five-set loss at Scotus five nights later.
But putting any stock into watching that film or clips from an 8-7 beginning to the season wouldn't be helpful according to Belitz. The rest of Wayne roster has grown up around Pick, becoming the team it is now with 16 wins in the last 17 matches.
"What I see is a team that has improved a great deal over the course of the season," Belitz said. "...We're going to try and look at their subdistrict matches and what they've done lately; because they're on a roll. I want to know that. I want to know where they are now. They've clearly turned a corner the last month of the season."
The loss to Scotus came despite Pick piling up 35 kills. She also had 33 in the second loss to Norfolk Catholic on Oct. 22.
So, it seems, Belitz would be correct in his assessment. Pick gets her numbers regardless.
He also views Wayne as similar to Lutheran High Northeast. The top-rated team in C-2 has one big gun in senior outside hitter in Becca Gebhardt, a solid setter and a handful of others that are capable.
Lakeview handed Lutheran High Northeast its only loss of the year on Oct. 13. Wayne lost in a sweep during it's up and down start the first month of the season.
"We have a good front row that can match up with their front row. If we can keep ourselves in system as much as they are in system then I think we feel good about our chances," Belitz said. "We have better balance. I don't know that we have Lauren Pick on our team, but we have better balance."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
