Blue Devils can pick you apart

Saturday's district final between Lakeview and Wayne offers Lady Vikes coach K.C. Belitz the age-old question of how to handle a superstar.

Wayne senior Lauren Pick has put together a season with over 450 kills, she's in the top five in Nebraska in that category and has led a career with more than 1,600 total kills and a career .280 hitting percentage.

Thus, will Belitz go with the try and contain realizing she can't be stopped approach or write up a gameplan to take Pick away and force her supporting cast to do the work?

"You've got to try and design a defense to take away what the opponent wants to do," Belitz said. "They want to set Lauren pick, and they want her to get kills. We're going to do our best to get a block in front of her and slow her down. We cannot stop her. She's not going to go 0-fer. She's just not. She's going to get kills."

Pick leads a 24-8 Wayne team seeking its third straight trip to Lincoln thanks in large part to her contributions. Wayne lost to eventual state champion Wahoo in 2018. A defeat at the hands of Broken Bow also in the first round ended Wayne's 2019 state turn.

Pick has 456 kills this season and is hitting .298. She had 550 as a junior, 371 as a sophomore and 309 as a freshman.