Bolts, Islanders down Discoverers

Columbus High volleyball struggled to get the offense on track against two strong defensive teams and suffered back-to-back losses on Thursday in Grand Island.

Eighth-ranked Lincoln Pius X downed Columbus 25-17, 25-14 in the first match of the night while host Grand Island also held CHS below 20 in each set during a 25-14, 25-13 defeat. The Thunderbolts limited the Discoverers to just 15 total kills and .127 hitting while Grand Island was three better and limited Columbus to only 12 and .000 hitting.

"Pius did a really good job of outlasting us. In one rally we had three free balls in a row where they just kept the ball off the floor and we couldn't quite find it," coach Jeri Otten said. "Grand Island was a weird match for us, and hopefully an uncharacteristic one. We made some spectacular plays and dug up some hard shots then made an unforced error. We'd start to get some momentum early on then miss multiple serves in a row."

Otten added that the Grand Island match would be of particular focus at practice on Friday. Discussing what the players saw and what could have been controlled better will be part of the conversation.