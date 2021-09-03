Bolts, Islanders down Discoverers

Columbus High volleyball struggled to get the offense on track against two strong defensive teams and suffered back-to-back losses on Thursday in Grand Island.
Eighth-ranked Lincoln Pius X downed Columbus 25-17, 25-14 in the first match of the night while host Grand Island also held CHS below 20 in each set during a 25-14, 25-13 defeat. The Thunderbolts limited the Discoverers to just 15 total kills and .127 hitting while Grand Island was three better and limited Columbus to only 12 and .000 hitting.
"Pius did a really good job of outlasting us. In one rally we had three free balls in a row where they just kept the ball off the floor and we couldn't quite find it," coach Jeri Otten said. "Grand Island was a weird match for us, and hopefully an uncharacteristic one. We made some spectacular plays and dug up some hard shots then made an unforced error. We'd start to get some momentum early on then miss multiple serves in a row."
Otten added that the Grand Island match would be of particular focus at practice on Friday. Discussing what the players saw and what could have been controlled better will be part of the conversation.
Columbus had errors with its 12 kills in that loss, committed four service errors and four receiving errors. Sophomore Addi Johnson and junior Ellie Thompson were a pair of bright spots. Johnson had six kills while Thompson put five down and hit .308. She had a team-high seven in the loss to Pius on .238 attacking.
"Ellie did a great job of mixing up her calls but also running off one foot," Otten said. "This is difficult to defend and also difficult to follow as a blocker. Ellie has worked to get a lot stronger in the offseason and it has really shown in her performance. She is able to transition hard and get up above the net for each swing."
Size, a disadvantage Columbus will face all season, was a challenge as well on Thursday.
"They were able to swing high hands and tool our block more than usual," Otten said. "We also had to cover a lot more balls against Pius as their 6-2 middle and taller outside were tough to get around and find some court."
Columbus hopes Friday's conversation will bear immediate fruit. CHS hosts a six-team tournament on Saturday that includes No. 1 Elkhorn South, No. 3 Millard West, Fremont, Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.