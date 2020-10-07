CHS rides wave of emotion at Northeast

"We definitely had chances, we just failed collectively to better the ball," Otten said. "Bad dig turns into a bad set, and bad set into a hitting error. Then we get the ball back and it's still tight and we miss a serve. We were our own worst enemies and Northeast's best friend."

Poor execution then carried over to the loss against Southwest 25-4, 21-25, 25-13. Such a poor start, Otten said, essentially led to a defeatist attitude in set one that allowed it get out of control. Columbus put that away in the second set and secured, perhaps, its most impressive win of the year. But success against Skutt can be fleeting. CHS learned that in the third set when the Discoverers had just seven kills and six errors.

Otten hoped her team also felt that while it might have been enjoyable to get one win, it means little overall.

"I'd like to say that it felt 'nice' (to beat Skutt in a set), but that would be settling. We don't want our girls to settle; we want our team to consistently piece together the tools we have and achieve more," Otten said. "So, hopefully, this will help our team realize how 'nice' game two felt, but how amazing a win in game three would have been to win the match."