CHS rides wave of emotion at Northeast

Columbus High volleyball put its best and worst foot forward in a pair of matches Tuesday at Lincoln Northeast.
Columbus lost to the hosts and Lincoln Southwest but forced both to go the distance after winning the first set. That may not mean much against 4-15 Northeast, but winning a set over the Skyhawks meant a set victory against the only team to take down Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt - the second ranked team in the country according to the AVCA/USA Today Super 25.
However, Columbus also lost to Southwest 25-4 in the first set. It was a night of extremes. Asked if her team's performance overall might be considered a 'Jekyll and Hyde' of sorts, Columbus coach Jeri Otten said: "That's the nice way to put it."
"We just came out plain flat the first match and let that carry into the first game of the second match against Lincoln Southwest," she said.
Columbus lost to Northeast 25-21, 24-26, 25-19. Hitting errors were a struggle throughout. Though CHS put down 34 kills, it also committed 18 attacking errors on 107 total swings.
Additionally, serving was feast or famine for the second straight time on the court. Columbus had 21 aces and 19 serving errors in Saturday's home tournament. In Tuesday's first match it was 10 aces and nine errors.
Addi Duranski was the top offensive option with nine kills on 25 swings and two errors. Setter Sadie Evans had 25 assists. Evans, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, Claire Renner and Joey Long all had two aces and Evans and libero Logan Kapels both had 12 digs.
"We definitely had chances, we just failed collectively to better the ball," Otten said. "Bad dig turns into a bad set, and bad set into a hitting error. Then we get the ball back and it's still tight and we miss a serve. We were our own worst enemies and Northeast's best friend."
Poor execution then carried over to the loss against Southwest 25-4, 21-25, 25-13. Such a poor start, Otten said, essentially led to a defeatist attitude in set one that allowed it get out of control. Columbus put that away in the second set and secured, perhaps, its most impressive win of the year. But success against Skutt can be fleeting. CHS learned that in the third set when the Discoverers had just seven kills and six errors.
Otten hoped her team also felt that while it might have been enjoyable to get one win, it means little overall.
"I'd like to say that it felt 'nice' (to beat Skutt in a set), but that would be settling. We don't want our girls to settle; we want our team to consistently piece together the tools we have and achieve more," Otten said. "So, hopefully, this will help our team realize how 'nice' game two felt, but how amazing a win in game three would have been to win the match."
Columbus came into Tuesday having won seven of its last 10. Otten credited much of the success in that span to fundamental work in the gym. Now it seems after Tuesday, taking the next step will be a fundamental one rather than a physical one.
"It reminds me that I'm coaching teenagers. I say that with a smirk," Otten said. "We are up and down but our lows are too extreme, still. We haven't seen this since the start of the season. So, we will focus on turning those extremes, except the good ones, into a blip on the radar instead of letting it carry into tomorrow's Lincoln Southeast match."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
