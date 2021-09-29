CHS rolls to road win over Hastings

Columbus High volleyball players and coaches admitted last week's win over Seward was the best the team has played this season. That momentum carried over to Tuesday on the road when CHS swept past Hastings in three sets.
The Discoverers had already beaten the Tigers once back in late August during the Norfolk Invite. But if Hastings was intent on revenge, Columbus never gave the hosts much of a look at payback.
Columbus won 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 and has won five of its last six. Head coach Jeri Otten said another consistent performance start to finish included some carryover but was also a result of the Discoverers focusing on the stretch run.
"I do think that momentum carried over from Seward, but I think the girls were also looking into October and are starting to see how these games now will affect our seeding here in a few weeks," Otten said. "We had two really solid starts in game one and two and carried that through the match. This helped us build confidence in game three when things were tighter at the start but we kept siding out and were able to persevere."
A major factor in the fast starts and enduring a battle in the early stages of the third set was the back row play of Josie Garrett, Claire Renner and Carly Gadeke. Garrett put together 14 digs while Renner had 12 and Gaedeke 11.
Columbus had six more total digs than in the first matchup between the two when Hastings won the first set 25-19 but Columbus responded 25-19, 25-18.
Ellie Thompson led offensively in both. She had 11 kills on Tuesday, Garrett and Logan Kapels had eight and Addie Johnson chipped in seven. Setter Abby Loeffelholz guided the offense to a .231 attack percentage and had 31 assists. That hitting number is almost 100 points higher than a month earlier.
Perhaps most encouraging were the blocking numbers. Columbus had four solo blocks on Tuesday and three more double blocks. Thompson had two solos and two assisted. Kapels had one solo and three assisted.
"The girls matched up really well with Hastings and found a way to slow the ball down. The hope is to carry that over as we play some teams that run even faster offenses like North Star and East, whom we already played and struggled to slow down," Otten said. "Hopefully this shows we are taking a step in the right direction with our block."
Columbus inched to within one win of .500 at 10-11. CHS hosts an invite this weekend and plays Lincoln High, Grand Island and Omaha Burke.
