CHS rolls to road win over Hastings

Columbus High volleyball players and coaches admitted last week's win over Seward was the best the team has played this season. That momentum carried over to Tuesday on the road when CHS swept past Hastings in three sets.

The Discoverers had already beaten the Tigers once back in late August during the Norfolk Invite. But if Hastings was intent on revenge, Columbus never gave the hosts much of a look at payback.

Columbus won 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 and has won five of its last six. Head coach Jeri Otten said another consistent performance start to finish included some carryover but was also a result of the Discoverers focusing on the stretch run.

"I do think that momentum carried over from Seward, but I think the girls were also looking into October and are starting to see how these games now will affect our seeding here in a few weeks," Otten said. "We had two really solid starts in game one and two and carried that through the match. This helped us build confidence in game three when things were tighter at the start but we kept siding out and were able to persevere."

A major factor in the fast starts and enduring a battle in the early stages of the third set was the back row play of Josie Garrett, Claire Renner and Carly Gadeke. Garrett put together 14 digs while Renner had 12 and Gaedeke 11.