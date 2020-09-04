CHS splits with Pius, Grand Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High split a pair of matches at home on Thursday night, falling to No. 6 Lincoln Pius X 25-8, 25-20 before bouncing back in a 25-19, 25-15 win over Grand Island.

The size of the Thunderbolts was the story in the opening game. Pius returns four players 5-11 or taller, including 6-3 Alexis Markowski, from its 2019 state tournament team. That size only led to three blocks but was constant source of intimidation, according to CHS coach Jeri Otten.

Josie Garrett led Columbus with six kills. The Discoverers had 16 kills to go with 15 errors and hit .017. Pius totaled 27 kills and attacked at a rate of .344.

"We were afraid of their big blockers, we tried to swing hands and would hit out of bounds. On top of that, we were hesitating on defense and serve receive," Otten said. "Game two, we were working a heck of a lot harder and fighting to keep the ball off the ground."

Garrett again led Columbus in kills in the win over Grand Island. Columbus had 31 kills to just five errors and was much more efficient at .377 hitting. Addi Duranski had seven kills, Logan Kapels dug up 10 shots and Sadie Evans picked up 22 assists.