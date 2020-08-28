CHS volleyball fades in opener against Fremont

Otten called a timeout at that point but it became 20-10 and she had to ask for another. Maddie Uhlig had three kills for Columbus in the set but the Fremont block, and Tiger swings that took the Discoverers out of system had setter Sadie Evans all over the court trying to put up a good set. More often than not, however, CHS hitters settled for tips, roll shots or hopeful attempts at the opposite back corner.

"We were out of system a lot on serve receive. I think that impacted it," Otten said. "Then we got timid and too shy to swing."

A four-point run on back-to-back Duranski kills, a Fremont hitting error and Adams-Tuls block in the third set gave CHS a 10-8 advantage. The Discoverers held an 18-14 edge when the Tigers won 11 of the next 13 and took the set. Fremont had two aces during that stretch, benefited from two Columbus attack errors and won the final point on a rotation violation.

Fremont jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the fourth and never let Columbus come any closer than three points.

The Tigers lost their would-be fourth-year starting setter Hannah Wilson in Saturday's jamboree to a torn ACL. With only three days to build chemistry around a new setter, Fremont's uncertainty was evident early.