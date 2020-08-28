CHS volleyball fades in opener against Fremont

Columbus High volleyball had it all working in the first set; five different players had kills, Addi Duranski served up an ace, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls had a block. It was the kind of start and performance expected of a veteran group with four returning starters and five seniors.
The last three sets were not. CHS lost its rhythm which allowed Fremont to find its own. The Tigers took a season-opening win 18-25 25-15 25-20, 25-16.
"We just made so many errors. I mean...so many errors," coach Jeri Otten said. "I haven't looked at the stats yet, but I imagine that's going to be the most disappointing part of it."
Once Otten had a chance to review the numbers she saw 25 attacking errors, 12 serving errors and 9 receiving errors. Columbus was also in the net eight times and whistled for two hits twice.
Most of that came following a first set in which CHS jumped out to an 11-4 lead and forced a Fremont timeout on back-to-back Tiger hitting errors. A serving error and another hitting error made it 19-12 later in the set. Josie Garrett's two kills, a Fremont attacking error and an Addi Duranski kill finished off the first set win.
The second set went back-and-forth to a 7-6 Fremont lead when, up 11-9, the Tigers took control for good with nine of the next 10 points. Elise Estudillo racked up three kills during that stretch, Mya Bolden had one, Ella Hofer had another, Fremont blocked a shot and two attacking errors and a two-hit call gave the Tigers the deciding run.
Otten called a timeout at that point but it became 20-10 and she had to ask for another. Maddie Uhlig had three kills for Columbus in the set but the Fremont block, and Tiger swings that took the Discoverers out of system had setter Sadie Evans all over the court trying to put up a good set. More often than not, however, CHS hitters settled for tips, roll shots or hopeful attempts at the opposite back corner.
"We were out of system a lot on serve receive. I think that impacted it," Otten said. "Then we got timid and too shy to swing."
A four-point run on back-to-back Duranski kills, a Fremont hitting error and Adams-Tuls block in the third set gave CHS a 10-8 advantage. The Discoverers held an 18-14 edge when the Tigers won 11 of the next 13 and took the set. Fremont had two aces during that stretch, benefited from two Columbus attack errors and won the final point on a rotation violation.
Fremont jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the fourth and never let Columbus come any closer than three points.
The Tigers lost their would-be fourth-year starting setter Hannah Wilson in Saturday's jamboree to a torn ACL. With only three days to build chemistry around a new setter, Fremont's uncertainty was evident early.
Unfortunately for CHS, the visitors found it fairly quickly and began to roll. Bolden finished with three kills, Estudillo four, Grace Williams five, Hofer six and Michayla George six. George at 5-10, Hofer at 6 feet and Williams at 6-1 were able to hit over the Columbus block once Fremont found its rhythm. There was little Columbus could do after that.
"We have big girls. This is the biggest team I've ever had in all my years of coaching," Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. "It's been kind of fun. ...That definitely should be a strength of ours."
Duranski led Columbus with 10 kills, Garret had nine, Alyssa Dorau eight, Adams-Tuls and Uhlig six and Evans three. Columbus hit .136 on 42 kills and 25 errors. Evans had 29 assists, Dorau served up three aces and Logan Kapels had 21 digs.
The Discoverers will attempt to put this one away and regroup for Saturday's Norfolk Invite with seven other schools in the field.
"They still have all their hitters, and that showed tonight," Otten said. "We didn't get as many touches as we needed to on the block."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
