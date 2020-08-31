CHS volleyball picks up first win in Norfolk tourney

Columbus High volleyball scratched out a win Saturday at the Norfolk Invite, defeating Bennington in a two-set sweep. The Discoverers also dropped matches to Kearney and Hastings and sits 1-3 on the season.
Columbus opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Bennington, dropped a close 25-23, 25-23 decision to Hastings then ended the weekend with a 25-16, 28-26 loss to Kearney.
Outside hitter Josie Garrett led CHS offensively, totaling 19 kills in the three matches. She had 37 attempts and just five errors. Defensively, Logan Kapels had 26 digs.
"Josie Garrett had a nice weekend and came up with some big kills when we needed them," coach Jeri Otten said. "Our libero, Logan Kapels also did a nice job for us. She brought some consistency to our back row defense and serve receive."
Columbus def. Bennington 25-21, 25-15: Garrett hit .600 for the match while Columbus posted a .200 mark overall. Maddie Uhlig had four kills while Addi Duranski and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls each had three. Sadie Evans served up 16 assists and two service aces. Columbus blocked four Bennington shots, Kapels had a team-high eight digs and the team put together 24 total.
"It was a nice return to the court after the Fremont loss," Otten sais. "Not an easy team to beat, so it was good to see us do some nice things getting them out of system and offensively for us."
Hastings def. Columbus 25-23, 25-23: A close match throughout went the way of the Tigers in both sets.
Columbus managed just 16 total kills on 64 swings with 16 errors. The Discoverers also had seven service errors to five aces. Adams-Tuls led the attack with six kills while Garrett had four and Kapels collected a team-high eight digs. Evans totaled 15 assists and had another ace.
Columbus led the first set late 21-20 before Hastings won five of the next seven. The Discoverers enjoyed a 13-7 lead in set two and had 21-20 and 22-21 leads.
"I think we struggled to finish this match," Otten said. "We weren't mentally tough and confident when we had no reason not to be; that let them in the game and contributed to us losing the overall match."
Kearney def. Columbus 25-16, 28-26: Columbus had a season-high 24 kills and hit .265 overall, but Kearney totaled 24 kills and was nearly as good on its attack percentage at .253.
Garret and Addi Duranski each had seven kills and hit over .300. Kapels had 10 digs, and Evans put together 18 assists.
"Game one we didn't compete very well at the start, it wasn't until the last half of the game that we really kicked it in gear. We finally started hitting our serving zones, picking up some balls on defense, and overall just competed much better," Otten said. "That helped us to bring some momentum into the next game and have a much closer outcome."
Despite losing two of three, Otten said playing against diverse competition will be beneficial to the Discoverers overall mindset. They'll regroup with three days of practice ahead of a triangular Thursday at home with Lincoln Pius X and Grand Island.
Grand Island opens the season Tuesday at 1-2 Norfolk. Pius plays its first matches also on Tuesday in a triangular against 4-3 Millard North and 1-0 Lincoln Southwest.
"It was definitely a tough pill to swallow (ending the weekend on a 28-26 loss to Kearney) but it wasn't has as hard as it could have been with how the girls competed," Otten said. "I think it was a good lesson for us early in the season to get pushed physically like that; it forced us to do or die, so to speak, and forced the girls out of their comfort zone to compete."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
