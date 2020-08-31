CHS volleyball picks up first win in Norfolk tourney

Hastings def. Columbus 25-23, 25-23: A close match throughout went the way of the Tigers in both sets.

Columbus managed just 16 total kills on 64 swings with 16 errors. The Discoverers also had seven service errors to five aces. Adams-Tuls led the attack with six kills while Garrett had four and Kapels collected a team-high eight digs. Evans totaled 15 assists and had another ace.

Columbus led the first set late 21-20 before Hastings won five of the next seven. The Discoverers enjoyed a 13-7 lead in set two and had 21-20 and 22-21 leads.

"I think we struggled to finish this match," Otten said. "We weren't mentally tough and confident when we had no reason not to be; that let them in the game and contributed to us losing the overall match."

Kearney def. Columbus 25-16, 28-26: Columbus had a season-high 24 kills and hit .265 overall, but Kearney totaled 24 kills and was nearly as good on its attack percentage at .253.

Garret and Addi Duranski each had seven kills and hit over .300. Kapels had 10 digs, and Evans put together 18 assists.