CHS volleyball sweeps past Crete

Columbus High sophomore Addi Johnson piled up a career-high 15 kills, setter Abby Loeffelholz had a career-high 29 assist and Columbus volleyball swept past Class B Crete on the road Thursday night 25-13, 28-26, 25-16.
Columbus had one of its most effective nights of the season in hitting and attack percentage. The Discoverers totaled 34 kills on 93 swings with 13 errors and six different players had a kill.
Johnson led the way with her 15-kill total and .308 attack percentage. Ellie Thompson added seven to go with two aces and 12 digs. Five members of the team finished with double digit digs. The win improved CHS to 5-8 ahead of a tournament Saturday at Bellevue East.
"Addi and Abby have been working on their connection as well as when to be aggressive versus when to place the ball, and I think that showed," coach Jeri Otten said. "Addi did a good job of knowing when she could swing versus when and where to place the ball within Crete's defense."
Columbus pulled away in the first and third set thanks to playing a cleaner brand of volleyball. There were just about an equal number of hitting errors in all three sets but serving errors and receiving errors were more constant at the start of the second.
When the Discoverers limited those mistakes, they were able to pull away to two easy set wins. In the second it was much of the same story but more pronounced late in the set.
"I think the second set really came down to who made fewer errors at crunch time and who knew to swing when the opportunity was there," Otten said. "We made several errors in the back and forth, so it was fortunate that we could still make some plays to stay alive and eventually weather the storm, and seize what was probably our third game point opportunity."
In addition to Thompson's 12 digs, Josie Garrett led the way with 13, Johnson had 11 and Loeffelholz and Logan Kapels both had 10.
"The defense did a nice job of crossing and adjusting to what we saw Crete was trying to do," Otten said. "We were able to shift so we weren't behind our blockers and pick up balls where their hitters were showing they wanted to hit more often than not. It was a good adjustment made by our defense during the heat of a match."
Columbus also swept Crete last year, but at the time that was just the third win for the Discoverers. Others in the field on Saturday in Bellevue include No. 10 Bellevue West, Fremont, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest and Omaha South.
