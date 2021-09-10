CHS volleyball sweeps past Crete

Columbus High sophomore Addi Johnson piled up a career-high 15 kills, setter Abby Loeffelholz had a career-high 29 assist and Columbus volleyball swept past Class B Crete on the road Thursday night 25-13, 28-26, 25-16.

Columbus had one of its most effective nights of the season in hitting and attack percentage. The Discoverers totaled 34 kills on 93 swings with 13 errors and six different players had a kill.

Johnson led the way with her 15-kill total and .308 attack percentage. Ellie Thompson added seven to go with two aces and 12 digs. Five members of the team finished with double digit digs. The win improved CHS to 5-8 ahead of a tournament Saturday at Bellevue East.

"Addi and Abby have been working on their connection as well as when to be aggressive versus when to place the ball, and I think that showed," coach Jeri Otten said. "Addi did a good job of knowing when she could swing versus when and where to place the ball within Crete's defense."

Columbus pulled away in the first and third set thanks to playing a cleaner brand of volleyball. There were just about an equal number of hitting errors in all three sets but serving errors and receiving errors were more constant at the start of the second.