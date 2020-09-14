CHS volleyball wins two, takes down ranked foe

Columbus High volleyball faced a tough start to the Norris Tournament on Saturday in Firth, limped out of the gates but quickly found its bearings for a 2-1 weekend.
CHS lost to Class B No. 3 Norris 25-12, 25-9, defeated Class B No. 8 Platteview 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and dominated Crete for the second time in three days during a 25-8, 25-14 victory.
Junior Josie Garrett was the most consistent Discoverer attacker on offense, collecting 18 kills in the three matches while hitting .267. Senior setter Sadie Evans put up 47 assists and had a match with 10 kills. Defensively, junior Claire Renner put together 17 digs.
Following a five-match losing skid, Columbus has found some momentum and won three of four.
#3 Norris def Columbus 25-12, 25-9: CHS had trouble finding any holes in a very good Norris defense. The Discoverers managed just seven kills for the match and had 11 hitting errors on 40 swings for a negative-.100 attack percentage. Garrett and her four kills accounted for the only hitting figure above 0.
On the other side of the net, the Titans had for players tie with five kills apiece and hit .432 as a group.
"Norris has a very quick offense relative to most of the teams we play and we struggled getting quality block touches against them," coach Jeri Otten said. "So, defensively we struggled. When we were able to get them out of system, we had some much better rallies and were able to compete in those. Otherwise, there was a lot of attempted solo blocking against kids that were simply much bigger on the pins."
The Norris lineup includes a 6-2 outside hitter, a 5-11 hitter, a 5-11 right-side hitter and a 6-0 hitter.
Columbus also didn't do itself any favors with six receiving errors and 11 aces allowed.
Columbus def. #8 Platteview 23-25, 25-17, 25-16: The Discoverers were undeterred after a tough first set defeat in which Columbus had its highest kill total and most swings of the match.
The Discoverers played the cleaner match the rest of the way and pulled away in each of the next two sets. They had 32 swings in the second and 27 in the third but just eight combined hitting errors compared to seven in the firs set.
Evans found a rhythm hitting and converted 10 of 14 attempts with no errors while also setting up 23 assists, serving two aces and digging 10 Norris shots.
Garrett and Addi Duranski both had seven kills for a Columbus team that hit .247. Joey Long had two aces, Garrett and Emily Dorau had 10 kills and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls had a solo block and four block assists.
"The Platteview match was a great one for us mentally in terms of forcing us to show some fight after losing the first set and coming through with the next two," Otten said.
Columbus def. Crete 25-8, 25-14: Three days after Columbus dictated much of the match at the serving line, the Discoverers were much more efficient from there and as attackers.
CHS had 17 aces to 11 errors while sweeping Crete on Thursday at home. Saturday at Norris, the Discoverers took down the Cardinals with seven aces and three serving errors.
CHS also went 26 for 42 hitting with just four errors for a .524 hitting percentage. Garrett and Adams-Tuls each had seven kills, Evans had 17 assists and Renner had five digs.
"Definitely, that was a match that helped us to gain confidence in every aspect of our game," Otten said. "We would swing, serve, and serve receive balls with a different mentality that we know we are now capable of."
The win improved Columbus High to 5-10 on the year ahead of a road contest at Kearney on Tuesday. The Bearcats eliminated the Discoverers from the postseason last year and won two of three between the two teams in 2019. Kearney has won seven of the last 10 in the series.
