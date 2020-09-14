CHS volleyball wins two, takes down ranked foe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High volleyball faced a tough start to the Norris Tournament on Saturday in Firth, limped out of the gates but quickly found its bearings for a 2-1 weekend.

CHS lost to Class B No. 3 Norris 25-12, 25-9, defeated Class B No. 8 Platteview 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and dominated Crete for the second time in three days during a 25-8, 25-14 victory.

Junior Josie Garrett was the most consistent Discoverer attacker on offense, collecting 18 kills in the three matches while hitting .267. Senior setter Sadie Evans put up 47 assists and had a match with 10 kills. Defensively, junior Claire Renner put together 17 digs.

Following a five-match losing skid, Columbus has found some momentum and won three of four.

#3 Norris def Columbus 25-12, 25-9: CHS had trouble finding any holes in a very good Norris defense. The Discoverers managed just seven kills for the match and had 11 hitting errors on 40 swings for a negative-.100 attack percentage. Garrett and her four kills accounted for the only hitting figure above 0.

On the other side of the net, the Titans had for players tie with five kills apiece and hit .432 as a group.