Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, St. Francis seek deep run in Lincoln

Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey St. Francis are making return trips to Lincoln after state appearances last year. The Flyers head to the capital city for a third year in a row.

Each is searching for ore this fall after disappointing conclusions in 2020. The Flyers and Howells-Dodge were eliminated in the first round. Saint Francis was without its starting libero and coach Dean Korus last year when both had to stay back home due to COVID concerns. Howells-Dodge suffered a disappointing loss to rival Clarkson/Leigh. Clarkson/Leigh followed that win up with a comeback for a fifth set in the semifinals but were beaten by eventual champion Lutheran High Northeast.

This time around, the Flyers are healthy while the Jaguars and Patriots are separated into different classifications.

Clarkson/Leigh is the No. 3 seed in the Class C-2 tournament and faces No. 6 Sutton. In Class D-1, top-seed Howells-Dodge squares off against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. St. Francis is the No. 2 seed and takes on No. 7 Anselmo-Merna.

2 St. Francis vs. 7 Anselmo-Merna, 9 a.m. - 101.1 FM, Streaming on NFHSnetwork.com

Humphrey St. Francis makes its third straight appearance in Lincoln following a 23-5 season. The Flyers defeated Sioux County in the Class D2-2 district final.

After they fell to Clarkson/Leigh on Oct. 7 in straight sets, the Flyers won 11 straight matches without dropping a set.

Kylee Wessel is the main offensive force for the Flyers with 255 kills and 35 service aces. Kelly Pfeifer, with 196, and Kaylee Stricklin, with 114, join Wessel in eclipsing the century mark in kills.

Junior Emma Baumgart led St. Francis with 380 assists. Gilsdorf contributed with 185 helpers. Defensively, Hannah Baumgart recorded 389 digs, Wessel had 297, Pfeifer tallied 247 and Emma posted 181.

The Flyers will face Anselmo-Merna in the quarterfinals. The Coyotes are 24-8 and in their first state appearance since 1972. The squad features eight seniors and three juniors.

Senior Jaide Chandler and junior Shaylyn Safranek combined for 610 of the team's 919 kills. Grace Cantrell recorded 462 assists and Safranek was second with 348.

Defensively, the Coyotes had 350 digs by Kirsten Myers and 322 from Carlee Bartak.

"Anselmo-Merna is a good team. You don't make the state tourney otherwise," Korus said. "We have played some common opponents and we should match up OK. We just need to bring our intensity from the get go."

St. Francis is seeking to reach the state championship match for the second time in three years after falling in five sets in the final in 2019.

"Our key is stay relaxed, play within ourselves, not try to do anything outside ourselves," Korus said. "Of course, that starts with good defense. As long as we continue to do the little things well I like our chances."

1 Howells-Dodge vs. 8 BDS, 1 p.m. - 93.5 FM, Streaming on NFHSnetwork.com

After playing in Class C-2 last year, the Jaguars are the top seed in the Class D-1 following a district title win over Heartland. Howells-Dodge went 28-3 this season with wins over state qualifiers Oakland-Craig, Clarkson/Leigh and Wisner-Pilger.

Offensively, the Jaguars had four players record at least 100 kills in Grace Baumert (323), Ellie Baumert (286), Natalie Pieper (196) and Carly Bayer (101).

Ellie also led the squad with 426 assists, 78 blocks and 66 service aces. Grace was tops with 232 digs. Ellie was right behind her with 222.

Last year, Howells-Dodge reached state for the first time since 2015. The Jaguars fell to Clarkson/Leigh in straight sets in the Class C-2 quarterfinals.

"I think coming back this year, we'll be more accustomed to it and that bigger stage, bigger platform to show people what we're made of," Ellie Baumert said.

The top-seeded Jaguars will face No. 8 BDS. It'll be the second time the two have met in Lincoln. The Eagles bested the Jaguars in four sets in the 2013 semifinals.

BDS went 26-5 this season and defeated Shelton in the Class D1-8 district final. All five Eagle losses came outside of Class D-1 with three coming against state qualifiers in C-2's Superior and Sutton and D-2's Exeter-Milligan.

Although BDS is an No. 8 seed, the Eagles are at state for the fifth straight season. The Eagles won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019, placed third in 2017 and fourth last year.

"BDS is a strong team and has been for a long time," coach Taryn Janke said. "We will have to take away their outside hitters. In order to win, it comes down to who is going to play defense."

3 Clarkson/Leigh vs. 6 Sutton, 7 p.m. - 93.5 FM, Streaming on NFHSnetwork.com

The Patriots enter Lincoln with a 23-7 record and champions of the Class C2-6 district final thanks to a sweep over Thayer Central.

Clarkson/Leigh had lost four straight before that victory but earned its way into a district final thanks to a strong wildcard standing. In the East Husker Conference tournament on Oct. 16, the Patriots fell to Oakland-Craig and Wisner-Pilger.

Oakland-Craig bested the Patriots again on Oct. 19 in the final match of the regular season, and West Point GACC swept them in the Class C2-4 subdistrict semifinals.

Despite the slump, the Patriots regrouped and controlled the match against the Titans to earn a spot in Lincoln.

"We had kind of a bad run here towards the end of our season, which is not what you want, but in turn we got better from those matches," coach Becky Schneider said. "We knew what we needed to do and what we needed to work on to accomplish this moment right now."

Underclassmen have stepped up this season for the Patriots as three of the top four leaders in kills are sophomores. Chloe Hanel recorded 332 kills in the regular season to lead the team, Gracelyn Eisenmann posted 100 kills and Tanyn Larson had 70.

Hanel also led the team with 305 digs and was tied for first with 19 blocks. Eisenmann served the most aces with 39 as Hanel was second with 37.

"At the beginning of the summer, we were trying to put pieces together. We tried different people in different areas," she said. "Nobody knew that we we would be starting or playing two freshmen. They are just awesome. They are competitors and they just know how to play well together."

Sutton is Clarkson/Leigh's quarterfinal opponent. The Mustangs went 23-6 and defeated Palmyra in straight sets in the Class C2-5 district final.

Sutton played six matches against state qualifiers and went 5-1 in those matches. The Mustangs have not lost a match against a Class C-2 opponent this season.

"Sutton is a well-rounded team. They serve aggressively, run a pretty balanced offense and is scrappy on defense," Schneider said. "We just need to be able to control the things we can control. We need to pass well so we can run our offense, stay aggressive and find ways to score. We also need to serve aggressively and try to get them out of system."

As the matches that ended the regular season and started the postseason showed, Schneider believes Clarkson/Leigh has yet to reach its full potential.

"We've just got to step it up. We've probably played our best potential here, but the girls have more in them. They can't look back," she said. "They got to keep increasing, keep fighting, stay positive and win the mental battle too."

