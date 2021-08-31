CLARKSON/LEIGH SUPER SENIOR - MAKENNA HELD

But now a senior and in a position of leadership, Held said she's had to learn to grow into the role. Last year's class was a big help.

"A lot of the older girls, I just took things they did and used that to be a better leader," she said.

That includes constant encouragement regardless of the results and being a good teammate on and off the court. Held's never had a problem expressing herself and plans to use that to her advantage.

"I would describe myself as talkative and pretty outgoing," she said. "I'm a good communicator."

Off the court, Held enjoys hanging out with friends, going shopping and watching movies. When it comes to her future plans, she'll be attending Nebraska and majoring in accounting.

While the team has had some moments that will always stand out, Held's favorite memory was last season winning the subdistrict tournament and defeating Howells-Dodge in the state quarterfinals.

The team goal for the Patriots is to make it back to state. Coupled with that, Held has her eyes set on breaking her own assists record again. It won't be easy with a lot of new faces, but she still thinks it's attainable.