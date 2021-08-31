CLARKSON/LEIGH SUPER SENIOR - MAKENNA HELD

Clarkson/Leigh volleyball had one of its best seasons in program history last year. The Patriots went 21-7, reached the Class C-2 state semifinals and were one set away from playing for a title.
Makenna Held was a key contributor on that run to Lincoln. As a junior, she finished with a school record-breaking 828 assists. Clarkson/Leigh had 886 as a team. It was the most assists posted in a single season in school history.
"Beating the assists record meant a lot to me," Held said. "It just showed that my hard work that I put in has really helped me and it's paid off a lot."
Held started volleyball in third grade when her parents put her in a youth program. Her passion for the sport only grew from there.
"My love for the sport just started after that," she said. "I've been in some club teams that I really enjoyed playing with. I just love the sport."
The team aspect, going all out to save a ball, celebrating points and spending weekends together on the bus and in different gyms during tournaments are all aspects of the game that Held simply can't get enough of.
Clarkson/Leigh graduated five from last year's historic group but has designs on maintaining that level of success thanks in large part to the return of Held. Bringing back the setter from any group, but even more so a successful one, is the most crucial of all positions to have back on the court.
But now a senior and in a position of leadership, Held said she's had to learn to grow into the role. Last year's class was a big help.
"A lot of the older girls, I just took things they did and used that to be a better leader," she said.
That includes constant encouragement regardless of the results and being a good teammate on and off the court. Held's never had a problem expressing herself and plans to use that to her advantage.
"I would describe myself as talkative and pretty outgoing," she said. "I'm a good communicator."
Off the court, Held enjoys hanging out with friends, going shopping and watching movies. When it comes to her future plans, she'll be attending Nebraska and majoring in accounting.
While the team has had some moments that will always stand out, Held's favorite memory was last season winning the subdistrict tournament and defeating Howells-Dodge in the state quarterfinals.
The team goal for the Patriots is to make it back to state. Coupled with that, Held has her eyes set on breaking her own assists record again. It won't be easy with a lot of new faces, but she still thinks it's attainable.
"We have some good passers coming up and our hitters will really help me break that record, putting the ball again in successful places and just overall a team effort," Held said. "I think that we can definitely do a lot of good things this year, which will help me beat my own record."
The graduation of so many contributors, plus the unlikelihood of setting the record again provide Held the spark to light the flame. If there are any doubters in either regard, she's ready to prove them wrong.
"It's a goal for me to try to break the record this year because I want to prove to myself and to other people that we can be better than we were last year and do bigger things," Held said. "Also, it's just a sense of pride for myself that I can do that."
- Sam Ficarro