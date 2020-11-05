Clarkson/Leigh vs. Howells Dodge: Patriots ride early momentum to win in rematch

LINCOLN - The Clarkson/Leigh back row denied Howells-Dodge outside hitter Grace Baumert much of the night defensively while Patriot serving and Chloe Hanel at the net controlled the action offensively for a 25-17, 30-28, 25-17 state quarterfinal win Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Patriots piled up 71 digs to 48 for the Jaguars and had four players reach double digit digs, led by Alissa Kasik with 19. Hanel blocked three shots and, she and several other teammates, had fingertips on many others. Five different Clarkson/Leigh players had an ace; Kasik had six all by herself.

It added up to a match that included two comfortable wins in the first and last set and a seven-point comeback in the middle.

The win is the first in program history at the state tournament following a quarterfinal loss four years ago. But while the Patriots' experience in Lincoln was little prior to Thursday, their play looked more like a group accustomed to the bright lights and big stage.

"Our girls are made for this," coach Becky Schneider said. "They've worked so hard all season, and they have that chemistry. When we started the season 5-0, we were calm, cool and collected, and that's exactly how we played."