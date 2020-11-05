Clarkson/Leigh vs. Howells Dodge: Patriots ride early momentum to win in rematch

LINCOLN - The Clarkson/Leigh back row denied Howells-Dodge outside hitter Grace Baumert much of the night defensively while Patriot serving and Chloe Hanel at the net controlled the action offensively for a 25-17, 30-28, 25-17 state quarterfinal win Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Patriots piled up 71 digs to 48 for the Jaguars and had four players reach double digit digs, led by Alissa Kasik with 19. Hanel blocked three shots and, she and several other teammates, had fingertips on many others. Five different Clarkson/Leigh players had an ace; Kasik had six all by herself.
It added up to a match that included two comfortable wins in the first and last set and a seven-point comeback in the middle.
The win is the first in program history at the state tournament following a quarterfinal loss four years ago. But while the Patriots' experience in Lincoln was little prior to Thursday, their play looked more like a group accustomed to the bright lights and big stage.
"Our girls are made for this," coach Becky Schneider said. "They've worked so hard all season, and they have that chemistry. When we started the season 5-0, we were calm, cool and collected, and that's exactly how we played."
Which side had the composure was evident early on when Clarkson/Leigh earned its first three points on Howells-Dodge attacking errors and jumped out to an 8-2 lead that included three more hitting errors and a serving error. Kasik took the serve moments later and rattled off five in a row during a six-point run that included two aces. The nine-point, 14-5 lead was far too much for Howells-Dodge to overcome.
In the second, though the Jaguars built a seven-point gap following an ace by Ellie Baumert, they couldn't cruise to a win like their opponents. The Patriots cut it to one-point at 17-16 and took their first lead 21-20 on four in a row that included another Kasik ace, Korbee Wendt kill, Hanel block and Kennedy Settje kill. Clarkson/Leigh had the first set point at 24-22 but then had to fight off three set points, finally scoring back-to-back points on a Kaden Schumacher kill and Kasik's fourth ace of the night.
"We just had too many errors to start out and we just couldn't get over them," Howells-Dodge Taryn Janke said. "We had blocking errors. We had serving errors. Clarkson seemed to be on, and we couldn't catch a break."
Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the third that included three aces and another Hanel block. The lead grew to as much as nine and no closer than five.
"They've been our rival for as long as I can remember," Clarkson/Leigh senior Cassidy Hoffman said. "It feels good to end their season and send them back right where they came from."
Hoffman had nine kills, Hanel 11 and Kennedy Settje and Kayden Schumacher both had eight. Behind Kasik in digs was Schumacher with 16, Makenna Held with 12 and Settje with 11. Held set up 28 assists.
Baumert led Howells-Dodge with 14 kills. Five others were tied with three. Baumert had 12 digs while older sister Ellie Baumert had 19 assists.
"I will say we were very nervous before hand. But we talked out and we were like, 'We're prepared, we've done everything we can up to this point, so why are we nervous,'" Hoffman said. "In warmups we all just settled in, and it felt like we've been here."
Clarkson/Leigh advances to face top-ranked Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Lutheran High Northeast swept Centennial in three and has lost just once this year in a five-set match to Lakeview.
Howells-Dodge ends the season 0-2 against its rival and 25-6 overall.
"We've instilled in these girls a winning mentality. We've worked a lot on positivity and self-positive talk and team encouragement. Those are all key things that have helped us be successful and get here," Schneider said. "Having those moments, our girls are able to handle it on the big stage."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
