Class A: Storm wins title in first year of Class A

Elkhorn South may be the newest program in Class A, but the Storm have quickly found an identity for themselves.
In the decade since it opened in 2010, Elkhorn South established itself as one of the state’s most competitive volleyball programs, making nine state tournament appearances in 10 seasons. The Storm have built a foundation of trust to guide their program, and now they can call themselves champions of Class A.
No. 1 Elkhorn South may have expected a five-setter similar to its Metro Conference Final match against No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, but the Titans couldn’t slow down Elkhorn South’s attack Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A stellar offensive performance from Kylie Weeks and Rylee Gray helped Elkhorn South defeat Papillion-La Vista South 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 to win the school’s first-ever volleyball state title.
“The culture that we’ve been able to create has been able to push us to achieve new accomplishments,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “I think we focus on that culture and the wins come along with that.”
Coming off a grueling five-set win over Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals a day earlier, a slow start would have been understandable for Elkhorn South, but the Storm came ready to play. They used a 6-1 run to establish their first lead, and soon found themselves up 24-18 on Papillion-La Vista South.
However, the Titans held off six Storm set points before Elkhorn South secured a 26-24 set win at a critical point in the match.
Rylee Gray thumped a kill for a 1-0 lead in the second set, and a 10-4 start followed. The Storm’s six-point lead narrowed all the way to 19-17 as the Titans challenged, but they couldn’t slow down Elkhorn South’s offense when it mattered most.
Kylie Weeks had a match-high 21 kills while Gray added 16 more, and the duo combined to score the Storm’s final five points in set two.
“All the hitters are just super-reliable, and it makes my job a lot easier knowing that whoever I give the ball to, they’ll be able to put in play, be aggressive and make an impact,” Elkhorn South setter Madison Woodin said.
The defending Class A champion Titans put up a fight in the third set, as their leading attacker Lauren Medeck added to her 14 kills. However, a 14-14 tie was as close as Papillion-La Vista South would get before Weeks and Gray took over once again. Gray had a trio of kills before Weeks provided the match-winner to secure the Class A title.
Gray, a Husker commit, closed her high school career with a state title while Weeks, who is committed to Arkansas, will have another year with the Storm. Given the culture that is thriving at Elkhorn South, this may not be the last time the Storm are in the Class A title match.
“Each year the culture that we continued to build has just gotten stronger, and with all the girls that come in, we’re all just one family and we all work really hard for each other,” Woodin said.
