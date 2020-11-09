Class A: Storm wins title in first year of Class A

Elkhorn South may be the newest program in Class A, but the Storm have quickly found an identity for themselves.

In the decade since it opened in 2010, Elkhorn South established itself as one of the state’s most competitive volleyball programs, making nine state tournament appearances in 10 seasons. The Storm have built a foundation of trust to guide their program, and now they can call themselves champions of Class A.

No. 1 Elkhorn South may have expected a five-setter similar to its Metro Conference Final match against No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, but the Titans couldn’t slow down Elkhorn South’s attack Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A stellar offensive performance from Kylie Weeks and Rylee Gray helped Elkhorn South defeat Papillion-La Vista South 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 to win the school’s first-ever volleyball state title.

“The culture that we’ve been able to create has been able to push us to achieve new accomplishments,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “I think we focus on that culture and the wins come along with that.”