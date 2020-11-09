Class C-1: Another Warrior dynasty

Dynasty talk is nothing new in Wahoo.
The town, of course, takes a lot of pride in one of the greatest dynasties in state history. Wahoo boys basketball won eight state championships between 1988-98, the apex being a 114-game winning streak.
And if you know that much, then you've heard of Jason Glock, the star basketball player who helped the Warriors to four state titles from 1988-91.
"I hear about it all the time in Wahoo," a smiling Elle Glock said of her father. "(How) I'm the daughter of Jason Glock."
The Warriors now have another dynasty, and this one has another member of the Glock family directing it.
On Saturday, Elle Glock helped Wahoo to its third state championship in four years. The USC recruit finished with 62 set assists, three off a Class C-1 state tournament record, in the top-ranked Warriors' 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory against No. 2 St. Paul at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
St. Paul doesn't make a lot of errors, and the Wildcats made the Warriors work hard for every point.
"We did not pass well, were out of system a lot and scrambling, and Elle, she's amazing," Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. "She can take a ball halfway across the gym and she'd put it right on the money.
"She's the difference-maker."
Glock did at one time play basketball and volleyball. She said she realized by her freshman year that volleyball was her passion, so she went all in on volleyball.
It didn't take Glock long to become one of the top setters in the state, and she went north of 3,000 assists earlier this season. The Warriors finished 11-1 in state tournament games with Glock as their floor general.
Glock gives a lot of credit to her dad for her success on the big stage.
"He's definitely taught me, especially in moments like this, nerve-wracking moments like the state championship, how to act," Glock said. "Go home and rest, visualize the next day. He has experience with that, which I'm really thankful.
"He's an incredible dad, I love him so much. He's a hard worker and he really inspires me every day."
Class C-1 has had its share of powerhouses — the Grand Island Central Catholics, Columbus Scotuses and Kearney Catholics are at the top. Space is being made for Wahoo. Glock and fellow seniors Kelsie Sears and Lauren Kavan were part of 144 wins (and only eight losses).
"I credit the girls," Larson said. "We have girls who are committed to the sport and they put a lot of time in club. They're athletes, they're great kids, they want to work hard, they're great leaders. We've just been very blessed the past few years with a lot of talent who are also competitors."
There is one thing Jason has on Elle. He has a 4-3 edge in state championships.
"He doesn't necessarily bring it up, but it's something that I wanted to do so bad," Glock said. "I really wanted to just to tie him up, but that's not going to happen.
According to Glock, though, Dad may have competition.
"I have two younger brothers that might do that (win four)," she said. "They're super-good."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!