Class C-1: Another Warrior dynasty

"She's the difference-maker."

Glock did at one time play basketball and volleyball. She said she realized by her freshman year that volleyball was her passion, so she went all in on volleyball.

It didn't take Glock long to become one of the top setters in the state, and she went north of 3,000 assists earlier this season. The Warriors finished 11-1 in state tournament games with Glock as their floor general.

Glock gives a lot of credit to her dad for her success on the big stage.

"He's definitely taught me, especially in moments like this, nerve-wracking moments like the state championship, how to act," Glock said. "Go home and rest, visualize the next day. He has experience with that, which I'm really thankful.

"He's an incredible dad, I love him so much. He's a hard worker and he really inspires me every day."

Class C-1 has had its share of powerhouses — the Grand Island Central Catholics, Columbus Scotuses and Kearney Catholics are at the top. Space is being made for Wahoo. Glock and fellow seniors Kelsie Sears and Lauren Kavan were part of 144 wins (and only eight losses).