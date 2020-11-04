Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran has new look but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

The starting lineup has changed, but Lincoln Lutheran’s annual Fridays at Pinnacle Bank Arena have not.
The No. 6 Warriors shrugged off a slow start to put away No. 4 Kearney Catholic 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For the fourth straight year, the Warriors are headed to the state semifinals. They’ll see unbeaten and No. 2 St. Paul at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
“We love it,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “Obviously we feel very blessed to be in this position, especially with the COVID year where people didn’t know if we’d have a season, so that’s just extra special to be able to come out and compete.”
The defending state champions had some key gaps to fill heading into the season, including having to replace two-time Super-State honorary captain Marriah Buss. They lost five seniors, including four starters.
So Lutheran was young entering the season and this week’s state tournament, and it showed a little against the Stars, who jumped to leads of 8-1 and 20-10 in the first set.
But Lutheran (30-6) put the first set behind it quickly and had the Stars on their heels the remainder of the match. Sophomore outside hitter Abby Wachal, one of the returning starters from last year’s title run, caught fire, finishing with a match-high 22 kills, including 19 over the final three sets.
“We just knew we had to come out harder," said Wachal, who added 11 digs. "We all talked about it as a team and we knew we’ve got to flip that switch and we got to push through if we want to get there."
ST PAUL def. BROKEN BOW 25-14, 25-13, 25-16: The Wildcats got off to a fast start, including Josie Jakubowski, who put down nine of her match-high 18 kills in the first set.
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said his team was not fazed by the bright lights of state.
“It was just another day,” he said. “Looking at our girls on the bus and in our walk-through and in the warmup, it was just another game for them. That made a huge difference, just being here in this atmosphere.”
WAHOO def. Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12: The Warriors had to withstand a spirited challenge in their first set but they soon recovered to secure the win. Adams Central (22-12) stuck close early, but three previous seasons of state tournament experience helped give Wahoo (33-0) the edge.
“I think the experience from our team and our seniors (helped), and Elle Glock does a good job staying poised, so that carries on to the rest of our team,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said.
Improvements in serving and passing also helped Wahoo’s surge, but the biggest difference-maker was junior Mya Larson. She finished the match with 22 kills and was a consistent performer for Wahoo throughout.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!