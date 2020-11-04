Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran has new look but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

ST PAUL def. BROKEN BOW 25-14, 25-13, 25-16: The Wildcats got off to a fast start, including Josie Jakubowski, who put down nine of her match-high 18 kills in the first set.

St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said his team was not fazed by the bright lights of state.

“It was just another day,” he said. “Looking at our girls on the bus and in our walk-through and in the warmup, it was just another game for them. That made a huge difference, just being here in this atmosphere.”

WAHOO def. Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12: The Warriors had to withstand a spirited challenge in their first set but they soon recovered to secure the win. Adams Central (22-12) stuck close early, but three previous seasons of state tournament experience helped give Wahoo (33-0) the edge.

“I think the experience from our team and our seniors (helped), and Elle Glock does a good job staying poised, so that carries on to the rest of our team,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said.