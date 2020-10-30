Class C2: Clarkson/Leigh & Howells-Dodge prepare for districts

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge volleyball have been ranked in the top 10 of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings for most of the year and now are one win away from the state tournament.

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (20-7) will play No. 13 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (20-12) at home at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Clarkson/Leigh has already defeated BRLD twice this season. The first time was a 3-1 victory at BRLD and the second was a 2-0 victory in the East Husker Conference tournament.

BRLD senior Caragan Tietz leads the Wolverines on offense with 233 kills. BRLD has 700 kills as a team and 524 attacking errors. Tietz also leads the Wolverines in blocks with 225.

Junior Alyssa Buchholz and senior Kinlee Bacon both have more than 30 aces. The Wolverines have a serve percentage of just over 92.

Bacon also leads BRLD with 273 assists.

One of the Wolverines biggest wins of the season came on Sept. 5 when BRLD defeated C-1 No. 12 Wayne.

BRLD has yet to make a state tournament since Bancroft-Rosalie combined with Lyons-Decatur. Clarkson/Leigh was in Lincoln three years ago.