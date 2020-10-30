Class C2: Clarkson/Leigh & Howells-Dodge prepare for districts

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge volleyball have been ranked in the top 10 of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings for most of the year and now are one win away from the state tournament.
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (20-7) will play No. 13 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (20-12) at home at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Clarkson/Leigh has already defeated BRLD twice this season. The first time was a 3-1 victory at BRLD and the second was a 2-0 victory in the East Husker Conference tournament.
BRLD senior Caragan Tietz leads the Wolverines on offense with 233 kills. BRLD has 700 kills as a team and 524 attacking errors. Tietz also leads the Wolverines in blocks with 225.
Junior Alyssa Buchholz and senior Kinlee Bacon both have more than 30 aces. The Wolverines have a serve percentage of just over 92.
Bacon also leads BRLD with 273 assists.
One of the Wolverines biggest wins of the season came on Sept. 5 when BRLD defeated C-1 No. 12 Wayne.
BRLD has yet to make a state tournament since Bancroft-Rosalie combined with Lyons-Decatur. Clarkson/Leigh was in Lincoln three years ago.
"We are very familiar with BRLD," head coach Becky Schneider said. "We have faced them twice already this season, once early on and then a few weeks ago in our conference tournament. Playing a team a third time definitely had its pros and cons, however, we are focusing on what we can control and we're going to be ready to go."
No. 6 Howells-Dodge (24-4) plays No. 11 South Loup (22-7) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Central Valley.
The Bobcats are led on offense by senior Jadeyn Bubak who has 283 kills. Senior Calyn Laible has added 220. As a team, South Loup has 845 kills and 352 errors.
Junior Mya Weverka served a team-high 34 aces. The Bobcats have a serve percentage just under 90. Weverka also lead South Loup with 638 assists.
Junior Shayla Tickle has blocked 63 shots.
South Loup hasn't qualified for state in its program history. Howells-Dodge was last in Lincoln in 2015.
"South Loup looks like a team that we play in our conference," head coach Taryn Janke said. "They are competitive. but anything can happen thought the game. Whoever wins is whichever team comes to play and wants it more."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
