Class D-1: Pleasanton leads top four teams into semifinals

Pleasanton may carry an unblemished record, but Thursday proved it isn't invincible — and coach Shane Nordby likes that fact.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (31-0) are in the D-1 state tournament semifinals for a third consecutive year following a 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 win over No. 6 Johnson-Brock on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock delivered Pleasanton only its third dropped set of the season to extend the match.
“We went most of the season losing just one set to GICC (Grand Island Central Catholic) and then in the postseason we lost the second one to Amherst,” Nordby said. “I think that kind of opened our eyes a little and I think this will do the same thing.
“Focus us a little bit and show we are human. If we don't do what we are supposed to do, things might not turn out how they are supposed to, and we don't want that to happen.”
The Bulldogs picked up an elusive win at Pinnacle Bank Arena after dropping semifinal matches in 2018 and 2019 to Archbishop Bergan.
Pleasanton's lengthy middle blockers are a big reason why the team has found success all season long.
“They've been big for us all season. Those hitters were big,” Nordby said. “We are a tall team. We touch quite a few balls. Today we blocked more than we usually typically on the other side. They are huge when you have to prepare for people that stretch that net from right to left all the way across.”
Seniors Katy Lindner and Isabelle Paitz led the way with 22 and 19 kills, respectively, and an all-important first for the Bulldogs.
“This has been a facility we haven't done extremely well (at),” Nordby said. “This is our girls' first win in this facility. The last two seasons, this is where we've lost in the semifinals.
“We are going to take that to drive the girls and do whatever we need to do.”
The Bulldogs play the winner of the Mead/South Platte match at 9 a.m. Friday. Johnson-Brock, led by nine kills from Taylor Buchmeier, finishes the season 20-13.
No. 2 BDS 3, Hartington CC 1: On the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena, BDS also rolled into the semifinals behind 15 kills and 14 digs from senior Macy Kamler.
The win marks a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance for BDS.
It was an emotional day that Eagles coach Kari Jo Alfs could see for the first time all season.
“Today is the first day all season that we have played without a mask,” Alfs said. “Right before the match, they asked me if they had to wear them so I asked administration, and after I told them they could take the masks off, there were huge smiles on their faces.
“This is the first match all year that we have really been able to see their emotions and I think that bringing those masks off and being able to see those smiles … I'm one of those coaches that likes to have fun, we play our best when we are having fun and smiling.”
The Eagles are coming off two consecutive state championships in D-2 before making the jump to D-1 this season.
Mead 3, South Platte 0: The No. 4 Raiders (24-6) took two early sets over No. 5 South Platte before rallying in set three for a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 victory. Mead will make its first state semifinal appearance since 2012.
After falling quickly in sets one and two, South Platte (26-5) forced an early Mead timeout in the third, only to watch the Raiders pull away late behind 14 kills from Brianna Lemke. Mead will face top-ranked Pleasanton Friday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle.
Archbishop Bergan 3, Amherst 0: No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (25-10) is back in familiar territory, taking care of business on its first day of the state tournament with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Amherst. Bergan advances to a third consecutive semifinal match. The Knights will face No. 2 BDS following the conclusion of Friday's Pleasanton/Mead match.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!