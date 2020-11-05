Class D-1: Pleasanton leads top four teams into semifinals

Seniors Katy Lindner and Isabelle Paitz led the way with 22 and 19 kills, respectively, and an all-important first for the Bulldogs.

“This has been a facility we haven't done extremely well (at),” Nordby said. “This is our girls' first win in this facility. The last two seasons, this is where we've lost in the semifinals.

“We are going to take that to drive the girls and do whatever we need to do.”

The Bulldogs play the winner of the Mead/South Platte match at 9 a.m. Friday. Johnson-Brock, led by nine kills from Taylor Buchmeier, finishes the season 20-13.

No. 2 BDS 3, Hartington CC 1: On the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena, BDS also rolled into the semifinals behind 15 kills and 14 digs from senior Macy Kamler.

The win marks a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance for BDS.

It was an emotional day that Eagles coach Kari Jo Alfs could see for the first time all season.

“Today is the first day all season that we have played without a mask,” Alfs said. “Right before the match, they asked me if they had to wear them so I asked administration, and after I told them they could take the masks off, there were huge smiles on their faces.