Class D-2: Diller-Odell, CWC bulldoze paths to title match

The Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament can be a scenic route.

Yet Class D-2 No. 1 Diller-Odell (32-1) and No. 2 CWC (33-1) skipped the sightseeing to secure a spot in the state championship with clean sweeps Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Griffins avenged their only loss of the season that came to the hands of Falls City Sacred Heart with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep over the Irish, and CWC made quick work of Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.

“I think our biggest focus coming into today, coming into this match, was making a statement. Making sure we did our job today against Falls City Sacred Heart,” Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said. "We just kind of looked at things; yeah we've played them before, but we looked at things of what can we execute better? What things can we do better against this team in general?

“One of the things we talked about was getting a good start, and I think we had a good start in each of our sets today.”

For CWC and coach Diane Kasselder, the sweep brought an unusual feeling.

“Shocker. I am a little bit in shock,” Kasselder said. “I think Maywood is a healthy opponent. Our girls came to play today. I am so happy for them.