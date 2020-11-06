Class D-2: Diller-Odell, CWC bulldoze paths to title match

The Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament can be a scenic route.
Yet Class D-2 No. 1 Diller-Odell (32-1) and No. 2 CWC (33-1) skipped the sightseeing to secure a spot in the state championship with clean sweeps Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Griffins avenged their only loss of the season that came to the hands of Falls City Sacred Heart with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep over the Irish, and CWC made quick work of Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.
“I think our biggest focus coming into today, coming into this match, was making a statement. Making sure we did our job today against Falls City Sacred Heart,” Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said. "We just kind of looked at things; yeah we've played them before, but we looked at things of what can we execute better? What things can we do better against this team in general?
“One of the things we talked about was getting a good start, and I think we had a good start in each of our sets today.”
For CWC and coach Diane Kasselder, the sweep brought an unusual feeling.
“Shocker. I am a little bit in shock,” Kasselder said. “I think Maywood is a healthy opponent. Our girls came to play today. I am so happy for them.
“We said all along we were going to come down here on a mission. They are here for a purpose, they are not on vacation. We got more in us, I believe we do.”
Karli Heidemann added to an already impressive kill total with a match-high 18 more Friday for Diller-Odell.
The Griffins also dominated all facets of the game with seven blocks and eight ace serves to help limit a high-powered Irish squad in the teams' fifth meeting of the season.
“A big thing for us today is we came mentally ready to play,” Hestermann said. “We weren't timid and we went all out 110%. We took the ball to them. We didn't let up, and also our serving and passing was a huge part of that success today.”
For the Renegades, Morgan Ramsey dented the floor with 26 kills and set a tone heading into Saturday's championship against Diller-Odell.
“She's huge. Usually, how 'Mo' goes, we go,” Kasselder said. “She's a humble girl, she's just a great kid. She's worked hard in the offseason, she works hard all the time. She played really well today, but I think my outsides really brought it today. I think that's what our game plan was. I've got 11 kids that can play. We don't depend on 'Mo,' she's just the cherry on top.”
The Griffins play CWC at 9 a.m. Saturday.
