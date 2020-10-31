Class D-2: Shorthanded Flyers wallop Wolves

It was 5-5 in the second when Weidner served six straight that included an ace, Tessa Deets block, Peighton Eisenmenger block, passing error, attacking error and passing violation. A net violation, Weidner ace and Pfeifer block finished it off for a 2-0 lead.

St. Francis jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the third, fell behind at 17-15 when Twin Loup won five straight but answered with a run of five of its own. The Flyers won the final four points of the match on a net violation, Pfeifer ace, Weidner kill and Stricklin kill.

"Since it's my senior it's just much more emotion, I think," Eisenmenger said. "With all the craziness of quarantine - we lost two players - and for the bench to come up and play with us, that was great."

Hastreiter has been a regular in the lineup for nearly two weeks. Baumgart didn't have the same opportunity to ease into the libero roll. Though she was a regular server in the rotation, she found out Tuesday that she would be the centerpiece of the team's back row going forward.

In her first match as a starter she had 10 digs.

"Everything just kind of fell into place, and I think our experience being in these type of games played a big role," coach Dean Korus said. "It all worked out for us."