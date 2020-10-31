Class D-2: Shorthanded Flyers wallop Wolves

ALBION - Though Humphrey Saint Francis was without it's starting libero and a starting outside hitter, the Flyers easily raced past Twin Loup in Saturday's district final played at Boone Central.
St. Francis took the match in straight sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-18, earned its 24th trip to state and the third for a senior class looking to win the school's first state title in 15 years.
And while the final set scores reveal what was a performance St. Francis delivered almost without turbulence, there was real concern because of COVID-19 changes to the lineup. But sophomore Hannah Baumgart and Jalyssa Hastreiter stepped into starting roles and matched the composure of teammates who had been there, done that.
"We were a little bit flustered at first. The first practice without them was a little rough. But coach got us to calm down and we started to focus and we started to come together in practice," senior Allison Weidner said. "It obviously showed today."
Weidner had nine kills, four aces, 19 digs and a block in a match that took less than an hour.
She sparked runs in the first and second set by starting runs of points at the service line. Down 4-2, St. Francis won six straight on a Weidner block, Weidner ace, two Kelly Pfeifer kills and two double hit calls. The Flyers continued to pull away after that and finished the set with seven straight points, the last of which was a block by Kaylee Stricklin.
It was 5-5 in the second when Weidner served six straight that included an ace, Tessa Deets block, Peighton Eisenmenger block, passing error, attacking error and passing violation. A net violation, Weidner ace and Pfeifer block finished it off for a 2-0 lead.
St. Francis jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the third, fell behind at 17-15 when Twin Loup won five straight but answered with a run of five of its own. The Flyers won the final four points of the match on a net violation, Pfeifer ace, Weidner kill and Stricklin kill.
"Since it's my senior it's just much more emotion, I think," Eisenmenger said. "With all the craziness of quarantine - we lost two players - and for the bench to come up and play with us, that was great."
Hastreiter has been a regular in the lineup for nearly two weeks. Baumgart didn't have the same opportunity to ease into the libero roll. Though she was a regular server in the rotation, she found out Tuesday that she would be the centerpiece of the team's back row going forward.
In her first match as a starter she had 10 digs.
"Everything just kind of fell into place, and I think our experience being in these type of games played a big role," coach Dean Korus said. "It all worked out for us."
Pfeifer led the Flyers with 11 kills, the defense had 15 blocks led by Deets with six and Stricklin with five, Hastreiter and Weidner tied with 19 digs and Eisenmenger had 25 assists.
St. Francis improved to 26-2 on the season and set itself up for a match with Falls City Sacred Heart at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Top-seeded Diller-Odell and Nebraska Christian start the action at 9 a.m on the north court. St. Francis and Sacred Heart will play in the next match on the same court.
"You just kind of wondered, 'Can we pull together?' Then after the first or second day of practice you saw people stepping up," Korus said. "I said, 'You've got to start stepping up or it's all going to be over,' and they really started stepping up."
