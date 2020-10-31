Class D: Storm, Flyers, Bulldogs one step from state

"We'll watch film today and we'll see what we are up against. You can't be 18-12 and not be a well-rounded team, so we'll have our work cut out for us."

D1 No. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (15-14) enters the district championship as an underdog against No. 4 Mead (22-6).

The Raiders are led by a two-headed attack of Brianna Lemke with 265 kills and senior Rebecca Halbmaier with 254.

Lemke also leads the team in aces with 52 on a squad that has a serve percentage of just over 88%.

Junior Emily Quinn has a team-high 751 assists.

Mead was last in Lincoln three years ago. HLHF has been to state twice, the most recent in 2018 when the season ended in a state title match loss.

"Bring on Mead," head coach Cami Oelsligle said. "We are content with our matchup. We are excited to hopefully catch them off guard and shock them a bit. We are glad that we can wait to see Pleasanton, BDS and Bergan."

D1 No. 15 High Plains (19-11) will be looking to make its first trip to state in program history at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Hampton in a match against No. 2 BDS (27-3).

High Plains and BDS played earlier this year in a triangular on Oct. 15. BDS won 2-0.