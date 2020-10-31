Class D: Storm, Flyers, Bulldogs one step from state

High Plains, Humphrey St. Francis and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family are all one win away from the state tournament when district final play begains Saturday across the state.
D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) will face off against No. 12 Twin Loup (18-12) at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Boone Central.
The two teams haven't played each other since 2011.
The Wolves have a balanced attack on offense, with three players above 200 kills on the season. Senior Andrea Maldonado recorded 245, senior Shaylee Oxford finished with 221 and senior Emma Hart tallied 204.
Oxford also leads Twin Loup with 75 aces on a team that has a serve percentage of just over 90 percent.
Sophomore Kathryn Folkers leads Twin Loup with 57 blocks and sophomore Elsie Ottun has a team-high 690 assists.
Twin Loup is seeking its first state tournament. Saint Francis is looking a third trip in four years after falling in the state title match a year ago.
"I haven't gotten any films on Twin Loup thus far, but we have played common opponents so that's the only thing I have to go off of," Saint Francis head coach Dean Korus said. "We have two starters out in quarantine for our sub state game, so we have been trying different combinations, and I must say the girls are stepping up to the plate and filling the roles needed.
"We'll watch film today and we'll see what we are up against. You can't be 18-12 and not be a well-rounded team, so we'll have our work cut out for us."
D1 No. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (15-14) enters the district championship as an underdog against No. 4 Mead (22-6).
The Raiders are led by a two-headed attack of Brianna Lemke with 265 kills and senior Rebecca Halbmaier with 254.
Lemke also leads the team in aces with 52 on a squad that has a serve percentage of just over 88%.
Junior Emily Quinn has a team-high 751 assists.
Mead was last in Lincoln three years ago. HLHF has been to state twice, the most recent in 2018 when the season ended in a state title match loss.
"Bring on Mead," head coach Cami Oelsligle said. "We are content with our matchup. We are excited to hopefully catch them off guard and shock them a bit. We are glad that we can wait to see Pleasanton, BDS and Bergan."
D1 No. 15 High Plains (19-11) will be looking to make its first trip to state in program history at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Hampton in a match against No. 2 BDS (27-3).
High Plains and BDS played earlier this year in a triangular on Oct. 15. BDS won 2-0.
BDS moved up to D-1 from D-2. The Eagles won the 2019 D-2 title in a five-set victory over St. Franics.
"We know the match against BDS will be a battle, but it is nice to play someone in our conference," head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. "We played them once already this year and lost, so we are hoping for a different outcome this weekend. Keys for our team will be a lot of communication, hustle, and staying aggressive through the whole game.
"BDS has a lot of good players we will need to look out for at any given time, especially Macy Kamler on the outside. There are definitely some nerves as this is the first district final High Plains has ever been in, but the girls are really excited for this opportunity to play."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
