Columbus closes with payback over Fremont at home invite

Hosting a home invite that included the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the state plus another that had started 6-0 left Columbus High volleyball with an uphill climb on Saturday at home.

And, to be sure, it was exactly that early on. But following a pair of two-set losses, CHS ended the day on a high note by beating rival Fremont and handing the Tigers their third straight loss on the day. Fremont came in 6-0.

Columbus lost to No. 1 Elkhorn South in its opener 25-9, 25-16 and fell to Lincoln East (6-5) by scores of 25-7, 25-18 before recovering for fifth place and wins over Fremont of 25-17, 25-20. The Discoverers had just been defeated by the Tigers 11 days earlier in three sets, had lost the last five to their rivals to the east and hadn't won in the series since 2015.

Columbus is 4-6 ahead of a week that includes a rematch with Lincoln East and a match against Lincoln North Star on Tuesday and at Crete on Thursday.

"We knew it was going to be more than tough coming into today," coach Jeri Otten said. "Against Elkhorn South, I thought we played really tough; they're just so steady. Lincoln East, not so much. We played like we did against Grand Island where it was, make a nice play then make an error. But it was a good sign that we took a couple losses and came out and still found a way to get a win."