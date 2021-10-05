Columbus comes up empty at home invite

Columbus High volleyball was looking to build off back-to-back home wins with more success on its home floor Saturday when three visitors halted the momentum.
CHS hosted Lincoln High, Omaha Burke and Grand Island in a four-way round-robin tournament. Columbus dropped all three matches while Grand Island went 3-0, Lincoln High 2-1 and Burke 1-2.
CHS won just one set out of seven when it took the middle set against Burke. Burke defeated Columbus 25-23, 18-25 and 25-8 while Lincoln High scored a 25-19, 25-21 win and Grand Island defeated CHS by a pair of 25-20 set scores.
Columbus had won at home over Seward and Hastings and improved its record to 11-12 before Saturday's three-match setback.
"We didn't play our best volleyball this weekend," assistant coach Joe Held said. "... We just could not get into a consistent rhythm all day in any aspect. Without having something to rely on we couldn't generate as much success as we would have liked."
Lincoln High held Columbus to .087 hitting and 19 total kills with a defense that never allowed the Discoverers to go on any serving runs. Alyssa Dorau and Addi Johnson led Columbus with five kills apiece but only Dorau hit over .100 between the five Discoverers that had a kill. Abby Loeffelholz set up 16 assists and Ellie Thompson had three aces to go with six digs.
In the middle match against Grand Island it was an inability to create touches with the block that allowed the Islanders to dictate the action. Additionally, Columbus struggled to pass to the middle and put too much pressure on the outside hitters to produce. That led to a slight improvement in hitting from the previous match but still just a .188 attack percentage.
Josie Garrett led with seven kills, Loeffelholz had 20 assists, Garret and Thompson served up two aces each and Claire Renner had eight digs. The Islanders were just a little bit cleaner with three fewer hitting errors, five less serving errors and two less receiving errors.
Burke included long runs of points but it was the Bulldogs that created the crucial ones in the first and third sets with senior Payton Steiner. She had four aces, no errors and 30 attempts - 20 more than anyone else on her team and 13 more than the Columbus leader, Addi Johnson. Johnson did her part to put runs together with two aces and 17 attempts.
The Discoverers led 17-8 in the first set when Steiner went to take the serve and rattled off 13 in a row. It was 23-23 when the Bulldogs won the final two points. Johnson and Columbus had a run in the second that earned the set win, but Steiner put together another double-digit run of serves in the third.
Columbus hit .171 and was led by Johnson with 12 kills and a .429 attack percentage. Loeffelholz put together 32 assists, Logan Kapels had two aces and Garrett and Renner both had nine digs.
Columbus is 11-15 and hosted Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday. The Discoverers welcome Lincoln Southeast to town on Thursday and play rival Norfolk at Home on Oct. 14.
"It was disappointing to play the way we did and get the results we got after two good matches and good weeks of practice," Held said. "I felt the other teams were more engaged and ready to play Saturday, as a whole, than our team was and that falls on our coaching staff but mainly me for not having us ready to play.
"We have to find a way to regroup because we have three difficult matches this week and we are getting late in the season. We need to play better this week and have some positive momentum for the stretch run of the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.