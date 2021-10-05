Columbus comes up empty at home invite

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the middle match against Grand Island it was an inability to create touches with the block that allowed the Islanders to dictate the action. Additionally, Columbus struggled to pass to the middle and put too much pressure on the outside hitters to produce. That led to a slight improvement in hitting from the previous match but still just a .188 attack percentage.

Josie Garrett led with seven kills, Loeffelholz had 20 assists, Garret and Thompson served up two aces each and Claire Renner had eight digs. The Islanders were just a little bit cleaner with three fewer hitting errors, five less serving errors and two less receiving errors.

Burke included long runs of points but it was the Bulldogs that created the crucial ones in the first and third sets with senior Payton Steiner. She had four aces, no errors and 30 attempts - 20 more than anyone else on her team and 13 more than the Columbus leader, Addi Johnson. Johnson did her part to put runs together with two aces and 17 attempts.

The Discoverers led 17-8 in the first set when Steiner went to take the serve and rattled off 13 in a row. It was 23-23 when the Bulldogs won the final two points. Johnson and Columbus had a run in the second that earned the set win, but Steiner put together another double-digit run of serves in the third.