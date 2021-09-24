Columbus displays a little bit of everything in home win over Seward

It was the type of set assistant coach Joe Held said probably would have ended in a loss earlier in the season. But despite a six-point deficit early on, and forced to save to set points, Columbus High volleyball answered the call in both scenarios in the middle set of Thursday's home match with Seward.

That plus perhaps two of the most well-played sets of the season in the first and the third gave the Discoverers a 25-18 26-24, 25-15 win over the Bluejays.

Columbus defense, blocking and digging was extremely strong throughout the match, especially in the first and third. In the second, CHS faced a 13-7 hole and trailed 24-22.

Josie Garrett led the way attacking on a 10-kill total, Abby Loeffelholz set up assists on 30 of the teams 37 total kills, and Claire Renner (16) and Logan Kapels (14) both had double-digit digs. Columbus improved to 10-11 ahead of a rematch Tuesday back at home against Hastings. The Discoverers defeated the Tigers in three sets at the Norfolk Invite on Aug. 28.

"That's the best we've played all year, and that second set is a set we haven't won all year," Held said. "When we play point-for-point late, or behind, or even ahead, we haven't been able to finish it off. That was a big step for us; that was huge."