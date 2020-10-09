 Skip to main content
Columbus fight comes up short after second set loss at Southeast
JaleighAdams-Tuls

Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, center, cracks a smile in the huddle with her teammates in a match earlier this season. Adams-Tuls led Columbus with seven kills in a loss Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Columbus High volleyball had just two more kills than errors and hit just .020 in a loss at Lincoln Southeast on Friday.

The Discoverers generated 24 kills but also hit 22 shots into the net, wide or long of the line. That many mistakes prevented CHS from snapping a two-game skid after a pair of losses in a triangular Tuesday at Lincoln Northeast.

Columbus dropped to 9-14 on the season. The Discoverers now have a week to prepare for a Maroon Cup match Thursday at Norfolk.

Jaleigh Adams-Tuls was the most effective CHS hitter with seven kills on 15 swings. But she and two other hitters also had five or more errors.

Columbus had at least seven attacking errors in all three sets and was under water with six kills and eight errors in the third set.

Senior setter Sadie Evans collected 18 assists and had four aces. Senior libero led the way defensively with 12 digs.

Following the match at Norfolk, CHS will end the season with the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Oct. 17 at Kearney.

The Discoverers are currently 20th in the wildcard standings. Though that will change before district tournaments are announced, it appears CHS will be the No. 3 seed in whatever district it is assigned. Currently that would mean traveling to Lincoln for a district tournament hosted by No. 5 Lincoln Southwest.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

