Volleyball is the past, present and future for Columbus High senior Addi Johnson.

Johnson originally got into the sport at a young age. Her dad, Aaron, helped grow her love for the game by being her coach while living in Texas.

“I’ve been playing for my whole life, I got into club when I was around 10. Volleyball is really big in Texas, but moving here is fun because I feel like Nebraska is a big volleyball environment,” Johnson said. “I’ve played for as long as I can remember and it’s always been my favorite sport and my dad tried coaching me for as long as he could until I knew more than he did about volleyball.”

Since moving to Nebraska, Johnson has made great strides within the Columbus High volleyball program.

“There’s definitely been a lot of big changes. I’m always adapting to new teams, new teammates,” Johnson said. “It’s been really good though, I started freshman year on JV and sophomore year I was playing varsity. It’s definitely different every year because you have a whole new team. It takes a lot of communication, leadership and positivity to build a team.”

Now as a senior, Johnson is looking to step into the role of a senior leader for Columbus.

“I’ve been taking on more of that leadership role, which is different for me because I’m not used to it with previous years,” Johnson said. “It’s been really fun and exciting. I think we have a really great group to be working with. Growing up, my parents always tried to instill leadership and hard work at an early age, so I just have been putting that to practice now.”

Along with Columbus, Johnson has had plenty of time on the court with club team Nebraska Elite in Omaha.

“We have a really great team and I love the girls and teammates there,” Johnson said. “Teammates have always been another huge reason I love volleyball so much.”

As a junior, Johnson led Columbus with 318 kills, 38 aces and 539 receptions while also finishing second with 292 digs.

While Johnson still has one season left in Columbus she has already made her future intentions with the game of volleyball clear with a commitment to the University of Nebraska Kearney she made in April.

“I’ve been playing my whole life and getting to college has taken so much dedication and I’m so excited to be playing at this next level,” Johnson said. “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of. I feel like I kind of owe it to my younger self after growing up and watching these awesome college players on TV and now I’m going to be one of those players.”

For Johnson, remembering her beginnings is an important trait.

“I may be going to UNK to play but I still think it’s important to remember why you started,” Johnson said. “My biggest thing is to have fun and enjoy my time on the court because once you lose that, there’s really no point in why you’re out there.”

While the path has been changed throughout her volleyball career, the end goal has remained the same.

“My ultimate goal in volleyball is to win as my dad would like to say as well,” Johnson said. “I think winning is the ultimate goal for everyone but at the same time, having a good time while doing it is important.”