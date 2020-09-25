Columbus offense comes together in win at Seward

With more than a week between matches, Columbus volleyball used the time away to its advantage in the practice gym. That showed up Tuesday at Class B Seward.
The Discoverers piled up an impressive 60 kills, three hitters reached double-digit kills and CHS bounced back from a loss at Kearney with a 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-23 victory - the fourth win in six matches after starting 2-5.
Jaleigh Adams-Tuls and Addi Durasnki both had 18 kills and hit over .300, Maddie Uhlig wasn't far behind with 13 kills and setter Sadie Evans put together 54 assists.
"We finally pieced some things together after having a few practices in a row," coach Jeri Otten said. "I think it was gaining confidence after getting some reps in practice. When we have one practice in between games we're just trying to put a band-aid on things. Getting some of those reps and mentally preparing for the next match and having that time was huge.
After taking the first set, Columbus trailed by eight points in the second before a comeback put the pressure on Seward late. Though the Discoverers failed to take a lead, the turnaround sparked a dominant third set that carried momentum into a fourth-set win.
Columbus was much crisper in the final two. CHS had just eight total errors in the third and the fourth after making 18 attacking miscues in the first and the second.
"We were making better choices when maybe the set wasn't there or our feet weren't there," Otten said. "We were tipping or finding a spot instead of just swinging away and seeing it fly out of bounds."
Columbus was much improved in its serve receive than the three-set loss to Kearney. The Bearcats controlled that one with 18 aces - all which counted as receiving errors against CHS. Thursday Columbus had just three mistakes on serve receive.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
