Columbus offense comes together in win at Seward

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With more than a week between matches, Columbus volleyball used the time away to its advantage in the practice gym. That showed up Tuesday at Class B Seward.

The Discoverers piled up an impressive 60 kills, three hitters reached double-digit kills and CHS bounced back from a loss at Kearney with a 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-23 victory - the fourth win in six matches after starting 2-5.

Jaleigh Adams-Tuls and Addi Durasnki both had 18 kills and hit over .300, Maddie Uhlig wasn't far behind with 13 kills and setter Sadie Evans put together 54 assists.

"We finally pieced some things together after having a few practices in a row," coach Jeri Otten said. "I think it was gaining confidence after getting some reps in practice. When we have one practice in between games we're just trying to put a band-aid on things. Getting some of those reps and mentally preparing for the next match and having that time was huge.

After taking the first set, Columbus trailed by eight points in the second before a comeback put the pressure on Seward late. Though the Discoverers failed to take a lead, the turnaround sparked a dominant third set that carried momentum into a fourth-set win.