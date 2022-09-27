Columbus sweeps Lexington, fall to Hastings and Elkhorn

Columbus High volleyball went 1-2 at Saturday's Hastings Invite. It defeated Lexington 25-10 and 25-10 behind 29 kills and 27 digs.

Addi Johnson and Ayla Janssen spearheaded the Discoverers attack with nine and eight kills, respectively. Ellie Thompson recorded five kills and Anisten Barnett and Kinze Shemek were the two setters in the match. Barnett tallied 13 assists and Kinze Shemek ended with 10.

Thompson led the defensive efforts with seven digs and three blocks. Carly Gaedeke and Johnson ended with four digs. The Discoverers stuffed nine shots.

Columbus lost 25-27 and 19-25 to Class B No. 9 Elkhorn as it recorded just six kills in the second set after 13 in set one.

Johnson produced nine kills and seven digs for the Discoverers as Barnett assisted 11 kills to go with two service aces.

Gaedeke posted six digs and Lauryn Nitz recorded four digs. As a team, Columbus finished with six receive errors and eight ball handling errors.

The Discoverers fell to Hastings 18-25 and 21-25 as they finished with more attack errors (18) than kills (16). Johnson and Paighton Erb tallied five and four kills, respectively. Barnett recorded seven assists and Shemek posted five.

Johnson comprised a third of Columbus' 24 digs. Nitz tallied five digs and three players dug two balls each. Taytum Miller blocked three shots.

The Discoverers, who fell to 11-8, squared off against Hastings for the second time in three days on Tuesday.