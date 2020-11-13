Columbus Volleyball 2020: Fighting an uphill battle

Columbus volleyball had all the makings of a contender in 2020. The Discoverers returned five starters, brought back their setter and had experience at every other position.
But the winning season CHS believed was on the horizon never materialized. After starting 2-9, clawing back to .500 was only as close as three matches.
Coach Jeri Otten said she sensed trouble early on. While losing is tough enough, going unrewarded for hard work is doubly so. Such is life in the top division of Nebraska high school volleyball.
CHS made strides but was reminded regularly that it still wasn't enough. It was a tough lesson to learn but one that was necessary for the development of the program.
"It seemed like we were constantly fighting an uphill battle," coach Jeri Otten said. "It was hard because we didn't see a lot of those mini victories that help keep us pushing along."
Columbus High's trip through two months of volleyball included 28 matches, a 10-18 record, 10 matches against teams with a winning record and four against state tournament teams. The toughest opponents included eventual state champion Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X, Millard West and Lincoln Southwest.
Columbus was 0-4 in those matches and went just 1-9 against teams .500 or better.
The Discoverers returned Sadie Evans at setter, Addie Duranski and Maddie Uhlig at the pins, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls in the middle, and Logan Kapels in the back row. Alyssa Dorau earned more playing time and made it six seniors. Josie Garrett, a junior outside hitter, was in her second year of significant playing time. There was more than enough experience to go around.
In measurable progress, regardless of player, everyone saw an increase. The trouble was, that wasn't obvious in the results.
"We consistently improved. Looking at my stats from this year to last year, individually, each one of them improved in some aspect of their game," Otten said. "Everyone improved, just with our schedule, we just didn't get the results that would have matched up with the schedule we had last year."
A season ago, Columbus played 17 of 30 matches against opponents with winning records and went 4-13. But of those winning teams, only eight of them were from Class A. Of the four wins, two were against Class B teams, one against a Class C-2 team and one, Kearney, came from Class A.
Columbus won five more matches overall but played just 11 of those against Class A. This fall, in a move up to the Heartland Athletic Conference, and a more regular Class A schedule, 20 matches were in Class A. CHS won five Class A matches a year ago; four this year.
Like the statistics, it shows little growth. But more matches against the top division can certainly take its effect over two months of competition. What exactly did Columbus get out of it if not winning?
"It showed us, player for player, how we need to match up," Otten said. "Every Class A team has more than one stud, more than one go-to player. We have to get to that level that more than one kid wants the ball and is confident to put it away when it really matters."
There were glimpses. Perhaps the most revealing was a triangular at Lincoln Southwest. CHS showed the worst of itself in a 25-4 loss to Southwest in the first set before recovering for a second-set win. Columbus ultimately lost the match but took a set off the only team to hand nationally-ranked Omaha Skutt a loss this year. Then, when the team might have been encouraged, it instead went back on the court and lost a three-set decision to 5-21 Lincoln Northeast.
"I think it just takes a little more belief for our team," Otten said. "That's what we're going to work toward for next year. We have the physical ability. Now, it's gaining the confidence aspect of the game."
Gaining that aspect falls to a new crop of Discoverers that are mostly a blank canvas. Otten said there aren't any obvious positional assignments, leaving her a puzzle-piece sort of challenge, forcing her and the staff to fit players where they can best be maximized.
The junior varsity squad finished with a winning record and regularly pushed the starters in practice. Experience will be lacking, but Otten is optimistic about "having some competitive personalities on the court."
Offense must become more dependable as do emotions, and both of those were likely the result of an irregular offseason. More time together between now and next fall would give next year's squad, experienced or not, a better chance at offensive and emotional consistency.
"It was a group of great personalities, really good girls. Had they had the opportunity over the course of the summer and this fall to spend more with everyone, I think we definitely would have had a different team," Otten said. "If you don't have an off-the-court connection, you're not going to have a team that's special and really has the on-the-court connection."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!