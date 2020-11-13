Columbus Volleyball 2020: Fighting an uphill battle

Like the statistics, it shows little growth. But more matches against the top division can certainly take its effect over two months of competition. What exactly did Columbus get out of it if not winning?

"It showed us, player for player, how we need to match up," Otten said. "Every Class A team has more than one stud, more than one go-to player. We have to get to that level that more than one kid wants the ball and is confident to put it away when it really matters."

There were glimpses. Perhaps the most revealing was a triangular at Lincoln Southwest. CHS showed the worst of itself in a 25-4 loss to Southwest in the first set before recovering for a second-set win. Columbus ultimately lost the match but took a set off the only team to hand nationally-ranked Omaha Skutt a loss this year. Then, when the team might have been encouraged, it instead went back on the court and lost a three-set decision to 5-21 Lincoln Northeast.

"I think it just takes a little more belief for our team," Otten said. "That's what we're going to work toward for next year. We have the physical ability. Now, it's gaining the confidence aspect of the game."