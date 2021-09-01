Columbus Volleyball better equipped for highs and lows

"There is some pressure there, but I have all of my teammates backing me up," Loeffelholz said. "I have really good hitters, so I know if I get them the ball, and get it there consistently, we have a shot to put it away."

Kapels and Garrett expressed confidence in Loeffelholz at CHS media days. Both mentioned her ability to lead and how comfortable they feel with her after taking sets off her since middle school. Garrett also spoke about Loeffelholz's accountability.

"She's gotten a lot more consistent and has helped us come together," Garrett said. "If we don't have the perfect hit she changes it and puts it on herself even though it's not always her fault. She's a great leader."

Garrett is the only player returning with any significant attacking numbers. But while new and less experienced options will be relied on, Columbus is confident it has enough of a varied mix to keep teams guessing. That's important for any group but even more so for one that will be challenged physically at the net.

To offset some of that, CHS has focused on passing. Serve and serve receive will be crucial in giving the Discoverers as many open shots or shots on a single blocker as as it can generate. Playing faster is part of that as well.