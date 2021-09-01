Columbus Volleyball better equipped for highs and lows

Columbus High volleyball is through the first week of the season with a winning record. Although the Discoverers dropped a four-set match to Fremont on Thursday, they bounced back with three wins in four matches on Saturday in Norfolk.
The kind of response coach Jeri Otten saw from her team one day to the next, one match to the next and, even, one set to the next were all encouraging signs early in the season. Reacting to the good and the bad is, for all intents and purposes, what will define the 2021 season.
Columbus will be smaller than every team it faces. The schedule includes most of the programs currently ranked in the top 10 and every night out will feature multiple players on the other side that have a chance at college volleyball. There will undoubtedly be struggles.
How the Discoverers deal with those struggles will determine whether or not they can stand up to the test and challenge as an underdog or fade away as just another opponent on the schedule. Thursday to Saturday, then several times on Saturday, provided early hope.
"When we have momentum, we have to do a good job of carrying it. When we don't, we've got to get it back," Otten said. "The lows need to be a little bit higher and the highs need to be steady."
Difficulty dealing with adversity was apparent last year when Columbus started 2-9 and never recovered. A condensed schedule plus quality opponents contributed to a strained mentality that had trouble recovering at times.
Perhaps the best example was a three-set loss to Lincoln Southwest in early October. Columbus dropped the first set by a lopsided 25-4 final then came back for a 25-21 second-set win ahead of a 25-13 third set defeat. Southwest, at the time, had been the only team to have defeated Omaha Skutt, the second-ranked team in the country according to the AVCA/USA Today Super 25.
How can the same team that was wiped off the floor by a much more stacked roster come back and hand that roster a loss just minutes later? It's the kind of roller coaster ride that is much more frustrating than enjoyable.
Columbus returns four from that group that saw the uneven play up close and adds in others that have waited their turn.
Logan Kapels, Josie Garret, Alyssa Dorau and Claire Renner were regular contributors. Abby Loeffelholz, Addi Johnson, Ellie Thompson and Carly Gaedeke have mostly been in reserve roles. Those eight will be the core of a team seeking to play with composure.
"It's about having confidence in tough situations," Otten said. "(Last year) one person would make a mistake and the next person was somewhat hesitant at taking the pass for the next ball. We've got to be able to take the pass an set someone who's confident. We've got to help each other out more in those tough situations."
Kapels is switching from the back row to outside hitter, Garrett remains perhaps the group's best option for kills, Renner has solidified her spot as the libero, Thompson and Dorau will take the middle and Gadeke has earned playing time as a sophomore defensive specialist. Running the offense and setting the tone is Loeffelholz at setter.
"There is some pressure there, but I have all of my teammates backing me up," Loeffelholz said. "I have really good hitters, so I know if I get them the ball, and get it there consistently, we have a shot to put it away."
Kapels and Garrett expressed confidence in Loeffelholz at CHS media days. Both mentioned her ability to lead and how comfortable they feel with her after taking sets off her since middle school. Garrett also spoke about Loeffelholz's accountability.
"She's gotten a lot more consistent and has helped us come together," Garrett said. "If we don't have the perfect hit she changes it and puts it on herself even though it's not always her fault. She's a great leader."
Garrett is the only player returning with any significant attacking numbers. But while new and less experienced options will be relied on, Columbus is confident it has enough of a varied mix to keep teams guessing. That's important for any group but even more so for one that will be challenged physically at the net.
To offset some of that, CHS has focused on passing. Serve and serve receive will be crucial in giving the Discoverers as many open shots or shots on a single blocker as as it can generate. Playing faster is part of that as well.
"I think we have multiple hitters that can get hot at the same time, as opposed to, 'OK, let's get it to the same player in this rotation.' I think we'll have more than one option," Otten said. "We have some experienced serve receivers, so hopefully we're in system a little bit more this year. We want to run some things faster so it's not just outside hitters hitting from the outside."
Columbus will also pay close attention to its ability on FBSO (first ball sideout, watch interestedly as freshmen emerge for the future and try to close the gap within the HAC.
The seven seniors that make up the group are eager to take control of leadership positions and guide the team in all of those and more aspects. They watched last year as the senior group was often denied a chance at leading due to the necessity of keeping parts of the team separate.
They've been together since junior high in a regular season as well as club in the offseason and say that connection will provide confidence. Otten agrees with that sentiment.
"We're going to be what we're going to be, and that's based on our seniors and their chemistry, which they've been building for a long time," she said. "They are all friends. That helps; it's not something we can coach. It helps on the court when they can call each other out, hold each other accountable and be supportive. They know they mean it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.