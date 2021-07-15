Columbus Volleyball: Everything's on the table

"All our girls can hit in one way or another, even if they're not a terminator necessarily," Otten said. "They'll keep it in play and frustrate teams that way."

Perhaps the most important element is serve and serve receive. Unable to match up at the net, Columbus has to find a way to at least break even at the back line.

"With our size in general, we have to work on serve receive. ...Serve and serve receive are always going to have to be a focus for the program," Otten said. "Looking down the line, we have a couple tall freshmen coming up, but other than that, 5-6, 5-7 seems to be what Columbus sprouts up these days."

Columbus started 2-9 last season and only came as close to .500 as three matches. CHS played four state tournament teams, the eventual state champion and 10 squads with a winning record. The Discoverers were 0-4 against teams that made it to Lincoln and 1-9 facing teams .500 or better.

But while it was an uphill climb the whole way, there were flashes of potential. At the same triangular in Lincoln midway through the season, Columbus lost 25-4 to Southwest then beat the Silver Hawks in the next set. At the time, Southwest was the only team that had taken a set off nationally ranked Omaha Skutt. Skutt only lost three sets all season while winning its fifth Class B title in a row.