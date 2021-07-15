Columbus Volleyball: Everything's on the table

Columbus High volleyball has been spending the summer identifying players to compliment the four left over who had significant playing time.
CHS graduated five from last year's squad and said goodbye to the starting setter, two hitters, a middle and a defensive specialist. Those that remain played as a hitter, setter and in the back row. But it's not quite as simple as finding another hitter or two and a new middle.
Columbus' physical size will decrease dramatically, and there isn't yet clarity on running an offense with a lone setter or utilizing the 6-2.
Those questions may have to wait for an answer in the fall. In the meantime, while searching for solutions, everything is on the table. Luckily, the girls understand the situation and are giving coach Jeri Otten their best while a certain amount of uncertainty hangs around.
"It's basically a whole new group. We'll have a new setter, a new middle, a new outside, new right side, potentially run a 6-2, who knows, depending on what the setter situation turns out to be," Otten said. "It's kind of up in the air. But in terms of experience and confidence, I feel like these seniors are ready to go."
The four remaining who had meaningful playing time during a 10-18 season include Alyssa Dorau, Josie Garrett, Logan Kapels and Claire Renner. Kapels and Renner played in the back row, Garrett swung as an outside hitter and Dorau was designated as a middle. But carrying those roles over to 2021 is anything but a foregone conclusion.
Abby Loeffelholz and Olivya Thege are training as setters. For everyone else there is a need to be well-rounded. Kapels and Renner won't be able to specialize as liberos or back row players. They'll almost certainly have to develop into six-rotation players and contribute offensively.
How the younger and more inexperienced members fall into place will determine the direction of the offense, 5-1 or 6-2.
Otten and the coaching staff have been exploring options at the CHS camp in early June, at a Clarkson/Leigh camp last week and at a camp hosted by Creighton.
"I think we'll have a smaller core group in terms of varsity," Otten said. "We're not going to fill out the 14 roster spots for districts right away, that's for sure, which is good because that's good incentive for our younger kids, too, to work their way up and see who can grow into those positions."
Ten players saw action in the final match of the year. Columbus won't know for sure how many are varsity-ready until the fall, but it seems safe to say that 10 is extremely improbable.
What is clear is the size disadvantage CHS will have each time it steps on the court. The Discoverers are just about 5-foot-6 or 5-7 everywhere on the roster. Working out in the summer to try and neutralize the lack of a net presence has meant getting a touch on every shot defensively and creating multiple weapons offensively.
"All our girls can hit in one way or another, even if they're not a terminator necessarily," Otten said. "They'll keep it in play and frustrate teams that way."
Perhaps the most important element is serve and serve receive. Unable to match up at the net, Columbus has to find a way to at least break even at the back line.
"With our size in general, we have to work on serve receive. ...Serve and serve receive are always going to have to be a focus for the program," Otten said. "Looking down the line, we have a couple tall freshmen coming up, but other than that, 5-6, 5-7 seems to be what Columbus sprouts up these days."
Columbus started 2-9 last season and only came as close to .500 as three matches. CHS played four state tournament teams, the eventual state champion and 10 squads with a winning record. The Discoverers were 0-4 against teams that made it to Lincoln and 1-9 facing teams .500 or better.
But while it was an uphill climb the whole way, there were flashes of potential. At the same triangular in Lincoln midway through the season, Columbus lost 25-4 to Southwest then beat the Silver Hawks in the next set. At the time, Southwest was the only team that had taken a set off nationally ranked Omaha Skutt. Skutt only lost three sets all season while winning its fifth Class B title in a row.
Otten said the difficult start and wild swings of performance from one set to the next were often the byproduct of emotions.
The road doesn't get any easier this fall. In the second year of membership in the Heartland Athletic Conference, Columbus will once again have a primarily Class A schedule and face a league that sends two to three teams to state each season.
More time together this summer, a luxury last year's group didn't have, might help alleviate some of the mental issues.
Thus far, that's exactly that Otten has seen.
"I've been pleased with how the girls have worked and shown up to play," she said. "It's probably been one of our better starts to summer volleyball. I don't know if it's been confidence, but we've had a good summer. We need to continue that and improve on it."
