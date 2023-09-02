The 2023 volleyball season continued on Thursday with Columbus High and Lakeview each competing.

Unfortunately for the two teams, neither was able to win a set. Columbus lost 2-0 and 2-0 in a home triangular and Lakeview fell 3-0 at Seward.

Columbus

The Discoverers opened play on Thursday against Lincoln Pius X and dropped the two sets 25-23 and 25-21.

In the opening loss, Columbus was led by Addi Johnson and Ayla Janssen with eight kills each. Anisten Barnett led the team with 12 assists and Carly Gaedeke had a team-high 10 digs.

Columbus would then go on to face Grand Island and lost 25-20 and 25-15.

Johnson had a team-high five kills in the match and Carley Kapels led the team in assists with 11.

On defense, Columbus was led by Johnson and Gaedeke with 10 and nine digs, respectively.

With the two losses, Columbus falls to 2-5 overall its next game is set for Thursday, Aug. 7, at Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview

The Lady Vikes competed in their second game of the season on Thursday after sweeping Schuyler in the opener.

On Thursday, Lakeview lost at Seward 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21.

Across the three sets, Taylor Helms led the Lakeview attack with nine kills.

Lakeview was led by Kiara Kula and Kenzie Greisen on defense with the two recording 13 and nine digs respectively.

The Vikes now sit at 1-1 after the first two matches and they will look to win their next game Saturday, Aug. 2, in the Shamrock Invite at Scotus which starts at 9 a.m.