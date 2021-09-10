Cross County volleyball sweeps Central City

Cross County's offense propelled the Tigers to a comfortable three-set win over Central City on Thursday. The Cougars won 25-12, 25-12, 25-13.

Lilly Peterson led the team with eight kills and three aces. Cross County finished with an attack percentage of .234 and held Central City to negative-.104.

Savannah Anderson had 16 of the Cougars' 22 assists.

Cross County pounced on Central City's errors. The Bison committed 21 attacking errors, 10 service errors and eight receiving errors.

Jayden Fellows and Bricelynn Larson recorded six digs each and Bren Lemburg chipped in with four.

Cross County evened its record to 2-2 and faces Grand Island Heartland Lutheran and McCool Junction Tuesday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.