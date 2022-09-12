Discoverer volleyball places third at Bellevue East Invite

The Discoverers finished the two-day Bellevue East Invite in third place, posting a 5-1 record. Columbus dropped just two sets all tournament long.

Columbus High defeated Omaha Central, Syracuse and Buena Vista on Friday to move into Saturday's top-eight bracket. It defeated Lincoln High to advance to the semifinals, where it lost to Millard South in three sets. The Discoverers bounced back in the third-place match with a sweep of Bellevue West.

Addi Johnson led the Discoverers attack with 49 kills in the tournament. Ellie Thompson posted 40 kills. Ayla Janssen and Taytum Miller finished with 31 and 21 kills, respectively.

Jess Larson assisted 129 points in five matches. Carly Gaedeke was the leading defender with 60 digs. Olivya Thege dug 35 shots.

Columbus improved to 8-5 on the season. It'll travel to face Kearney Tuesday night.

Columbus def. Omaha Central 25-21 25-20 (Friday): The Discoverers totaled 26 kills on just 11 errors for a hit percentage of .250.

Johnson recorded 10 kills and Thompson produced nine kills to lead the attack. Larson set up 24 kills.

Columbus served eight aces in the match. Lauryn Nitz recorded three aces and Thompson and Thege tallied two apiece.

Thege recorded seven of the team's 27 digs. Gaedeke dug five shots and Nitz contributed with four.

Columbus def. Syracuse 25-20 25-17 (Friday): Johnson and Thompson combined for 15 kills to lead the Discoverers attack.

The defense had a strong showing digging 42 shots. Gaedeke led the way with 14 digs. Thege contributed with nine and Johnson and Larson produced six each.

Larson set up 22 kills for the Discoverers. Johnson served four of the team's eight aces. Thege recorded two aces.

Columbus def. Buena Vista 25-7 25-6 (Friday): In the first-ever meeting between the two schools, the Discoverers controlled the match thanks to a season-high 14 aces.

Gaedeke served a career-high 10 aces on 22 attempts. Janssen was second on the team with four. Kamryn Jaeger and Taytum Miller tallied three aces each.

Janssen led the Discoverers with five kills. Paighton Erb was second with three kills. Miller and Nitz recorded two each. Anisten Barrett ended the match with 13 assists.

Columbus def. Lincoln High 25-18 25-22 (Saturday): Larson assisted 20 points, along with three aces, to spearhead the Discoverers attack as they finished with 22 kills and just 10 attack errors.

Thompson and Johnson carried the attack with eight and six kills, respectively. Miller contributed with five kills in the middle.

Gaedeke dug nine of Columbus' 31 balls. Nitz tallied six and Larson ended with five. In total, eight Discoverers posted at least one dig.

Millard South def. Columbus 29-27 22-25 25-16 (Saturday): Columbus rallied from a tight first set to force a decisive third set, but it recorded eight attack errors in the final set to fall to the Patriots.

Columbus recorded 31 kills and just eight attack errors through two sets. Johnson's 16 kills led the way. Thompson and Janssen finished with eight and seven, respectively. Miller posted six kills as Larson ended with 34 assists.

Three Discoverers recorded double-figure digs in Gaedeke, Thege and Johnson. The libero led with 15 digs, Thege ended with a dozen and Johnson recorded 10.

Columbus def. Bellevue West 25-18 25-20: Columbus ended the tournament by clipping the Thunderbirds in straight sets.

The Discoverers posted a hit percentage of .362 to go with 33 kills and just eight attack errors. Johnson and Janssen led on the outside with nine kills each. In the middle, Thompson posted eight kills.

Gaedeke dug 14 balls to lead the defense. Nitz was second with nine and Thege ended with four. Four Discoverers finished with three digs each.