Discoverer volleyball primed to take next step with young squad

Columbus High volleyball has been on an upward trajectory over the last couple years. After winning just 10 games in 2019, the Discoverers increased their win total by four games last year.

Now with a mix of strong returners and young players filled with potential, it looks to accomplish a winning season for the first time since 2015.

"We have a lot of youth, which is nice because then we have a great group of seniors who are just good people, but good leaders in their work ethic and how they try to pull the younger players along and really buy into the program," Columbus head coach Jeri Otten said. "I told the girls we need to be hungry because we haven't done anything yet."

Columbus attended a skills camp with such a big freshmen and sophomore class. Following that, it attended the Wayne camp where several players got to play in different positions.

"There's a lot of encouragement. If someone makes mistake, everybody's on them and saying it's OK," junior libero Carly Gaedeke said. "At the same time, they're competitive saying come on, get the next one. You can do it."

The Discoverers graduated six players, including libero Claire Renner, setter Abby Loeffelholz and front row players Josie Garrett, Alyssa Dorau, Logan Kapels and Kassidy Hiesterman.

Columbus does return two key killers in senior Ellie Thompson and junior Addi Johnson. Thompson ended last season with the best hitting percentage and Johnson will be a six-rotation player according to Otten.

"I know she (Thompson) wants the ball and goes in hard every time to try to get a kill and getting some blocks in the middle as well and the same can be said for Addi (Johnson)," Otten said. "She's really put in a lot of time in the offseason hitting the ball hard. She wants to go out there and get the ball as much as she possibly can."

After learning from the seniors before them, Johnson said she hopes she can be the one that her teammates can rely on.

"That's our role on the team," Johnson said. "It's exciting because they just really look up to you and you kind of set the bar so they have something to try to live up to."

Larson is filling in as the new setter and defensive specialist. Otten said she's one of the few setters who plays defense first.

"We're expecting some good digs," Otten said. "She (Larson) does a great job getting hand on the ball and everything. She does a great job mixing up the ball. It's a larger role for her, but she's been taking it on all summer and I know she's ready for it."

Larson said just hopes to stay consistent so they can run the offense and keep the match on track.

"Just like push everyone and keep everyone positive even when things get rough in a game or something," Larson said. "Just to make sure that everyone stays lifted, so that we can push through and get points."

Gaedeke will don the libero jersey this year, filling a role previously held by Renner.

"She's (Gaedeke) kind of the epitome of what you think of for a libero," Otten said. "She's quick and explosive, but can deliver a second ball and the girls look to her as well because she is very competitive."

Renner and Kapels were players Gaedeke looked up to, she said, and she hopes can provide that same presence in the back row.

"When I didn't know what to do or was in a bad rut that I couldn't get out of it, so they really helped lift me up so I want to do the same to the other players," Gaedeke said.

Sophomore outside hitter Ayla Janssen and middle Taytum Miller both will start on the front row after improvements made over the summer. Otten said Janssen has grown taller and stronger, putting the time in the weight room.

"She's (Janssen) jumping really well and hitting really well and I think things are really going to start to click for her as season goes on," Otten said. "We'll see a lot of growth with her just individually throughout the season."

Miller, Otten said, will need to emerge as a blocker for the Discoverers in the middle given the attacking depth on the roster.

"She (Miller) needs to be that person that sets a block, gets touches and makes lives of our defenders easier," Otten said. "I think those girls are ready for that and they're excited to play well for these older girls."

Johnson said a winning season is attainable, but she said they'll have to reduce the amount of errors it commits.

"We're not like a huge team. I think of like Westside. They have a ton over 6-foot in the front row," Johnson said. "We just have to let them make the mistakes to put up a good fight."

Columbus opens its season Thursday against Fremont. In order for the Discoverers to achieve its first winning season in Class A, they'll have to sharpen its defense to keep the ball off the court.

"It's just keeping the ball off the ground. We got to focus in on defense and get our serve receive tightened up, but once we can do those things, we have girls that can put the ball away," Otten said. "We also have to be tenacious in how we go about it. We can't afford to take any play off. We can't lose focus and we've just always got to reset between rallies so we're ready to go."