Coming off a busy weekend, the Columbus High Discoverer volleyball team was back in action on Tuesday.

Over Friday and Saturday, Columbus played in six matches and finished 3-3 heading into Tuesday with a 5-9 record.

The Discoverers played host to the Kearney Bearcats and ended the night by pulling out a close win in five sets.

"It was a crazy night, we had a lot of highs and a lot of lows," Columbus coach Jeri Otten said. "We're still navigating that and I was really glad to see us end on a high note."

Columbus won the first set 25-23 before struggling in the second set and falling 25-19 to tie the Discoverers and Bearcats at 1-1.

The Discoverers would pull out another 25-23 win in the third set before struggling again in the fourth set and losing 25-13.

"We had quite a few hitting errors and so that was a big contributor to that kind of point deficit in those losses," Otten said. "I mean if it's not one thing it's another and we got to work together to get better in all phases of the game."

Columbus would right the ship and pull away with a 15-9 win in the final set.

"We just worked through some things that just weren't working," Otten said. "Some girls had frustrations and they worked through that."

Over the course of the night, Columbus senior Addi Johnson made her presence felt as she had a team-high 22 kills.

"It feels really nice," Johnson said. "Obviously, teammates help a lot with that."

Johnson would struggle at points throughout the night but finished strong with four kills in the final set.

"It was up and down and an uphill battle but it was really nice having my team just help me out," Johnson said. "Us being able to pick each other up really helps us come back from moments where we're struggling."

Ayla Janssen would have the second most kills for Columbus by racking up 13 over the five sets. Paighton Erb would finish third with seven.

Kamryn Jaeger would lead the team with four aces and Taytum Miller had a team-high four blocks while adding six kills to her total.

With the win, Columbus improved to 6-9 overall in the 2023 season.

"Individuals made mistakes but were able to come through in the end," Otten said. "That's how they grow as players and that's what we need to see."

The win also marked the first win on Columbus' home court this season.

"It was really awesome and it shows that we're still improving," Johnson said. "The environment of a home game is so much more fun, I don't know if we would have been able to win without that home atmosphere. It was really nice to have that energy."

A confident Columbus team will now get some time off from matches with their next outing scheduled for Sept. 21, at home against Blair.

"I hope the win helps build a little more confidence moving forward," Otten said. "When we're down it's hard to believe in ourselves and if don't put ourselves in tough spots we don't build that confidence, it's such a double-edged sword."