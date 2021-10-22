Discoverers add two wins before close of the season

Columbus High School's hopes to make a deep run into its second trip through the HAC Tournament were dashed Oct. 18 in a five-set loss to Lincoln North Star. Adding to the frustration was that CHS came back from down 0-2 only to lose to the Navigators for the second time this season.

The Discoverers also suffered through a five-set loss four days earlier after taking a 2-0 lead.

Needless to say, there were more than enough reasons to roll over and lay an egg in the HAC consolation round Wednesday night. But Columbus chose to fight and came away with sweeps of Lincoln Southeast and Kearney.

The Discoverers grabbed two potential momentum-building victories 25-22, 25-18 over the Knights and 25-23, 25-14 against the Bearcats.

"It was definitely important morale wise, but also just to get into a better groove of our volleyball game as we head into practice before districts," coach Jeri Otten said. "We had a better overall focus and were able to side out well in both matches."

Playing Southeast was a rematch of just about two weeks earlier when Columbus went to Lincoln and swept the Knights with relative ease. This time around the two sides played their most competitive set when CHS edged Southeast by three in the opener.

CHS played from behind early on due to errors but eventually overcame those mistakes. Otten said a refocusing midway through the first allowed the Discoverers to overtake the Knights then carry that energy into the second.

Ellie Thompson led the offense with seven kills on 12 swings to go with two errors and a .417 hitting percentage. That was more than double the team's average at .190. Addi Johnson matched her with seven kills and .333 hitting. Setter Abby Loeffelholz put up 19 assists, Claire Renner had 11 digs and the Discoverers had three blocks and two aces.

Renner also put together double-digit digs in the match against Kearney and guided a back line that frustrated the Bearcats throughout. CHS held Kearney to .025 hitting and benefitted from 15 attack errors. Those were both necessary to overcome eight Bearcat aces.

Hitting the right zones and staying aggressive was also key, Otten said.

"We were able to get them out of system consistently the whole game and were able to focus on pin hitters because that's who they had to go to," she said.

Thompson and Johnson were again the top offensive weapons. The duo combined for 16 kills, 10 by Thompson, and both hit over .300. CHS attacked at .200 for the match, Loeffelholz had 17 assists, Josie Garrett served up two aces and Renner had 13 digs.

The two wins made Columbus 14-17 on the season and earned the Discoverers the 3 seed for Tuesday's district tournament at Papillion-La Vista. Columbus plays 2 seed Lincoln Pius X (22-11) at 6 p.m. and would face the winner of 22-12 Papillion-La Vista and 12-20 Northeast on Wednesday with a victory. Fourteen wins is four more than last season.

