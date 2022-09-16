Discoverers bounce back with sweep of Lincoln Northwest

Columbus High volleyball rebounded from Tuesday's loss at Kearney with a sweep of Lincoln Northwest Thursday 25-12, 25-15 and 25-11.

The Discoverers tallied 39 kills as a team and served 16 aces. Ellie Thompson and Addi Johnson led the attack with 13 and nine kills, respectively. Lauryn Nitz served six aces and Anisten Barnett tallied three.

Barnett and senior Jess Larson contributed evenly as the setters. The junior posted 17 assists and Larson ended the match with 16. Defensively, libero Carly Gaedeke dug 15 balls and Johnson was second with 12 digs.

"I think we did a better job of getting in system and able to get the ball to our hitters," Discoverers head coach Jeri Otten said.

In the first set, Larson opened the match with a kill and Thompson spiked four kills in a row to put Columbus ahead 5-2. The Falcons pulled within four points at 12-8, but CHS ended the first set on an 8-0 run. During the eight-point run, Thompson recorded two kills and one ace. Larson and Johnson tallied one kill and Nitz served an ace.

Columbus jumped out to an early 9-3 lead in set two with the Falcons trimming the deficit to 13-11. The Discoverers rattled off a 6-0 run on two Johnson kills and one block, two aces from Nitz and a kill from Thompson. They closed out the second set scoring seven of the final nine points. Taylor Loontjer and Ayla Jansen hit back-to-back kills to put CHS ahead 2-0.

Just like in the first set, the Discoverers closed out the third and final set on an 8-0 run to seal the sweep. Anisten Barnett served two aces with Thompson, Paighton Erb and Janssen posting one kill apiece.

"We were definitely trying some new rotations tonight. We all just had a lot of energy, rooted for each other," Johnson said. "I thought we were picking up everything, trying to play our level of game more less than playing to theirs. I thought that worked really well for us. It was just a good win."

Johnson leads the team in kills this year as the Discoverers' top outside hitter. The junior said her season's been going pretty well.

"I have some individual goals I want to keep reaching, but I'm really just trying to play hard for the team, work together, improve as a total team," Johnson said.

At the halfway point last year, Columbus' record was 8-11. The Discoverers improved their first-half season win total by one following Thursday's win as they improved to 9-6.

"We're definitely at a good halfway point for the season, especially compared to last year," Johnson said. "I know we still have plenty of improvement to be made and hopefully we can get some really good wins against those tougher teams."

Otten said it was beneficial to have a match like this to reset and refocus as they head towards the second half of the season. Their next match is Thursday against Class B No. 5 Seward.

"We knew we were young with experience and ride this rollercoaster, so I think we're hopefully on the ride back up and ready to get some wins next week because we have Seward," Otten said. "They're good and we've got to work hard and get better in practice and be ready for them on Thursday."