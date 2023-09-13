BELLEVUE - Columbus High volleyball completed seven matches in three days on Saturday on day two of the Bellevue East Invite.

The Discoverers concluded pool play Friday 2-1 with wins over Omaha South and Omaha Concordia and a defeat to Bellevue West to enter the winner's tournament on Saturday. In the quarterfinals, Columbus defeated Grand Island 26-24 and 25-21.

After winning the first set 25-19, Columbus dropped sets two and three to Syracuse 17-25 and 23-25 to face Fremont in the third place match. The Discoverers fought back against the Tigers to force a third set, but Fremont emerged victorious 25-18, 20-25 and 25-15.

"We had some good progress, especially in the Grand Island match and even the Bellevue match ... even though we lost, we still played hard through and through volleyball so that was great to see," Discoverers head coach Jeri Otten said. "It's tough to lose, especially tough to come from behind in this last match and expect to win. We're trying to work on that aspect of our game so that way our lows aren't so lows."

The Discoverers turned around their match against Fremont in set two jumping out to a 9-4 lead on aces from Ayla Janssen, Carly Gaedeke and Anisten Barnett, two kills and one block from Paighton Erb and one kill from Addi Johnson.

Fremont got as close as 14-12, but Columbus extended its lead to as many as six points at 22-16 on two Erb kills and one Johnson kill. A Tigers service error and violation closed out a set two win for the Discoverers.

The Tigers controlled set three, breaking out to a 9-3 advantage. The Discoverers cut the deficit to three points on kills from Taylor Loontjer, Taytum Miller, Janssen and Johnson. However, Fremont responded with a 9-1 run en route to a 10-point set three win.

"We just started picking up some balls. We were in system more. Everything clicked," Otten said. "That first set we made a ton of hitting errors and then our offense started going a little bit, but then we got a little clunky in the third set and by the time we got into a rhythm it's too late. We're down by too big of a deficit."

Erb finished the Fremont match with nine kills, trailing only Addi Johnson's 12 kills. The sophomore finished the tournament with 35 kills, posting at least four kills in every match. Erb recorded seven kills against Concordia and Syracuse.

"I thought she (Erb) matched up really well against Grand Island and honing in on their outsides," Otten said. "Offensively, just trying to transition and be an option for us."

Since Aug. 31, the Discoverers have rotated in sophomore Carley Kapels into the rotation splitting the setting duties with Barnett.

Kapels recorded 61 assists in six matches during the tournament. The sophomore set 14 kills against Grand Island, 16 against Syracuse and 13 against Fremont.

"Having her (Kapels) in that position helps us have a bigger block on that right side, but someone who's just a little bit more offensive who's gotten a couple kills for us and some setter dumps that we don't normally do in a 6-2," Otten said. "Just trying to give us a few more consistent sets."

Columbus dropped its record to 5-9. It hosted Kearney Tuesday before a nine-day break before its next match. Otten described what is needed to gain consistency during the second half of the season.

"Our setters need a ton of reps just in the gym and working on those connections. Consistent setting and in terms defensively, our serve receive," Otten said. "We have a couple of really great games and then a couple lulls that we just can't have. We blocked really well against Grand Island, but that's because we served tough. Serving is always a big focal point for us as well."

Lady Vikes place third

Lakeview claimed third place at Saturday's Boone Central Invite. The Lady Vikes opened the tournament with a sweep of Stanton before a defeat to Lincoln Journal Star Class C-2 No. 4 Oakland-Craig in straight sets.

They capped the tournament with a straight-set win of O'Neill in the third place match.

Lakeview featured four players who recorded at least 10 kills in the tournament. Taylor Helms led the team with 19 kills. Kiara Kula and Katie Rowe posted 18 and 17 kills, respectively Rallie Boyer ended the day with 11 kills and five service aces.

Grace Dawson tallied 65 assists. Kula dug 24 balls and Kenzie Greisen, Boyer and Helms recorded 23 digs each.

The Lady Vikes improved to 6-3 and they'll play at No. 10 Battle Creek on Thursday.

Shamrocks place sixth at Malcolm

Scotus Central Catholic competed in the two-day Malcolm Booster Club Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

The Shamrocks split its two pool matches defeating Fairbury in three sets 23-25, 25-14 and 25-13 behind seven kills each from Joanna Rusher and Larkyn Mahoney and five kills each by Meah Sackett and Mallory Dreesen.

Sackett, Mahoney, Rusher and Kensey McKay served three aces in the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock fended off a late Scotus charge to win in three sets 25-18, 7-25 and 25-18. Rusher and Ashlee Leffers recorded eight and five kills, respectively, and Mahoney and McKay served three aces.

On Saturday, Centennial swept the Shamrocks 25-18 and 25-20 as Dreesen comprised six of the team's 16 kills. Rylie Jarecki blocked three shots and Sackett and Rusher posted two. McKay dug 10 balls.

Scotus played another three-set match in the tournament finale against Ashland-Greenwood. The Shamrocks bounced back in set two, but the Bluejays closed out the win 25-21, 23-25 and 25-23.

Rusher and Sackett posted eight kills each and Leffers ended the match with seven. Rusher also served four aces and stuffed three shots.

McKay recorded 26 digs in the back row with Sackett and Kayla Hoffman recording 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Hoffman assisted 15 kills and Sackett finished with 13.

Scotus entered Tuesday's match against Aquinas Catholic with a 2-7 record.