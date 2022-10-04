Discoverers capture first-ever Columbus Invite title

Columbus High volleyball won the Columbus Invite for the first time in school history Saturday, defeating Grand Island in three sets and sweeping Omaha Burke and Bellevue East.

Saturday marked the fourth year of the Columbus Invite. Last year, the team lost all three matches falling to the Islanders, Bulldogs and Lincoln High. The Discoverers went 1-2 while in Class B in 2018 and 1-2 in 2019 as a member of Class A.

"Just overall competing throughout the day," Columbus head coach Jeri Otten said. "There's highs and lows and just kind of stayed focus and working our way out of those lows.

The Discoverers avenged their earlier head-to-head defeat to Grand Island with a 25-22 20-25 25-23 win. Ellie Thompson and Addi Johnson led the Columbus attack with 16 and 12 kills, respectively. The team ended with 41 kills and a .204 hit percentage.

Ayla Janssen and Taytum Miller ended the match with five and four kills, respectively. Miller stuffed four shots.

In the opening set, no team led by more than three points. Grand Island led 15-12 before the Discoverers flipped the game with a 6-1 run on three kills and two aces from Johnson. Miller blocked a shot to tie the match at 15-15.

The Islanders tied the match at 19-19. Thompson responded with two kills and Janssen recorded one kill to put Columbus ahead 23-20. A CHS service error and a Grand Island kill cut the lead to one point, but kills from Thompson and Johnson solidified the set one win.

Grand Island sported a 12-10 lead in set two before growing the advantage to six points 18-12 on two kills, two service errors and two Columbus errors.

Thompson brought the Discoverers back to within striking distance with two straight kills to make it 22-19. The Islanders forced the decisive set three on two kills and a Discoverer service error.

The final set was one of runs. Grand Island jumped out to a 6-1 only for Columbus to tie it on a 5-0 run on a kill from Paighton Erb, an ace from Jess Larson and three Grand Island errors.

Grand Island led 14-10 after four kills in five points. The Discoverers pulled ahead on a 7-0 run on two kills and a block from Thompson, kills from Janssen and Larson and two Islander attack errors.

The match was tied 20-20. Columbus pulled ahead by three points on two Miller blocks and a Grand Island violation. After two Islander kills made it 23-22, Johnson spiked a kill to bring up match point. A Columbus service error put the ball in Grand Island's hands, but Miller spiked a kill to seal the win.

"It kind of came down to a few plays here and there and just being persistent, hitting our zones when we're trying to serve and then our offense did a nice job of finding places and spots on the court to get a kill," Otten said.

Otten described what resulted in a different outcome against the Islanders Saturday compared when they met on Sept. 1.

"Just effort and energy. Our energy the first time we played them was just kind of off," she said. "We weren't very focused and so it helped this time around. We definitely were a lot more ready to play."

Thompson and Miller's presence in the middle has been vital to the Discoverers success this year. In the other two matches of the day, they combined for 19 kills and 11 blocks.

"That helps our outsides and our right sides a ton because you'll have middles that will commit first before going outside and maybe creating a split for them," Otten said. "Also just having kids who know where the ball is going to go on the other side and can help close a block or just get positive touches to make the defense's lives a little bit easier."

Johnson and Janssen lead the Discoverers on the outside. Johnson recorded seven kills against Burke and Bellevue East and Janssen finished with 10 combined kills.

"I thought they just really elevated and jumped, so they can hit the ball against bigger players on the other side of the net," Otten said.

Columbus defeated the Chieftains 25-12 and 25-22. Johnson, Janssen and Thompson combined for 17 of the team's 21 kills. Larson tallied 17 assists.

Carly Gaedeke and Olivya Thege dug six balls each. Janssen, Johnson and Thompson recorded five digs each.

The Discoverers took down the Bulldogs 25-22 and 25-18 behind a .302 hit percentage. Johnson led the attack with seven kills as Janssen and Thompson posted six each.

Defensively, Larson dug six balls. Lauryn Nitz and Thege ended with five each. Miller blocked four shots and Thompson ended with three. In total, the Discoverers recorded 16 blocks.

"Bellevue East, pretty steady and could be a frustrating team, so it was good that we were able to kind of reduced our errors overall against them," Otten said. "Burke has a really big right side, so our outsides had to get up and jump in order to get some kills against her, so that was good to see. We picked up quite a few balls on defense, so that was great to see on that side of the ball for us."

The tournament title propelled Columbus to 15-8, surpassing last year's 14-win total with five matches and the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament left. On Tuesday, it faced Lincoln Northeast and No. 1 Lincoln Southwest in a triangular.

"We have some really tough matches ahead of us. Hopefully, just having that record is helping to build up our confidence and shows that we have some athletes. We can compete and do some big things, especially as time goes on and we practice more and more together and really build our team dynamic."