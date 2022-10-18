Discoverers defeat Lincoln High, advance in HAC Tournament

Columbus High volleyball bounced back from Thursday's road defeat to Norfolk with its second win over Lincoln High in six days.

The Discoverers defeated the Links in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Monday 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Addi Johnson comprised a third of Columbus' 33 kills, ending the match with 11 kills. Ellie Thompson posted eight kills and Ayla Janssen and Taytum Miller tallied five each. Jess Larson assisted 26 kills.

Along with their .217 hit percentage, the Discoverers served a dozen aces. Lauryn Nitz led the team with four aces. Olivya Thege, Johnson, Larson and Thompson recorded two aces each.

Larson dug a team-high eight balls. Carly Gaedeke posted seven, Johnson ended with six and Nitz produced five. Miller blocked four of the team's five shots.

The victory propelled Columbus to 18-11. The Discoverers, who are the No. 6 seed in the HAC Tournament, advanced to face the No. 3 seed Lincoln Pius X. Columbus will play again Wednesday in Norfolk either in the semifinals or in a consolation match.