Discoverers drop another tough five-setter

The answer is neither, but Columbus High volleyball has no other option than to deal with both.

The question is a discouraging one: Would a team rather win the first two sets only to squander victory in five, or what about a comeback in sets three and four only to see victory snatched away in the fifth?

The Discoverers are finding that out right now after a five-set defeat to Lincoln North Star on Monday at home in the first round of the HAC tournament.

Four days earlier they won the first two only to falter over the next three in a loss to Norfolk. Monday it was a comeback from 32-30 and 25-18 losses in the first two sets against North Star for wins of 25-19, 25-16 only to fade in the fifth for a 15-9 loss.

Navigator sophomore Macy Roth piled up 23 kills in the match and hit .327. North Star also enjoyed 11 aces from 11 Columbus receiving errors and blocked six Discoverer shots. Twenty-three kills by Roth was 10 more than CHS leader Josie Garrett. The Discoverers also sent 25 shots wide or into the net including 10 in the first set.

CHS dropped to 12-17 with the loss and will play a consolation game in the HAC tournament Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Lincoln Southeast, a 3-0 loser to Lincoln East in another HAC first-round game.

"It was a tough loss at the end but the girls fought hard and improved from the last time we played North Star," coach Jeri Otten said. "It was unfortunate and disappointing for the team. We are hoping these close matches are a motivator was we finish conference."

Columbus lost in straight sets to North Star in a triangular at Lincoln East on Sept. 7. The Discoverers failed to score 20 or more points in either set, losing 25-15, 25-18.

Monday saw the Navigators jump out to a lead in the first before CHS fought back into it. Columbus eventually tied it late but couldn't get a needed kill or dig when it had the chance to put it away.

CHS had 10 hitting errors in the first set and much of that was due to the North Star block, Otten said. With that on the mind of Discoverer hitters, the Navigators found a way to win the long rallies.

That mental fatigue may have carried over to the second where North Star had the lead mostly throughout. Columbus began to mount the comeback in the third despite just nine kills and a .118 hitting percentage. But while few shots were finding the floor, many were taking North Star out of system. That was enough to be effective.

The offense then came around in the fourth on a .385 hitting percentage and 12 kills with just two errors.

Unfortunately, it didn't carry over to the fifth. A tough start that included aggressive errors allowed North Star to build an early lead and hang on.

Columbus will meet Southeast at Lincoln East on Wednesday. The Discoverers defeated the Knights at home on Oct. 7 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

