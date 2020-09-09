Discoverers drop rematch with 'Gators

Columbus High volleyball played in its second rematch of the season and suffered a similar four-set loss on Tuesday night in a 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 road loss at Lincoln North Star.
The Navigators and Discoverers had just met three days earlier at the North Star tournament - a two-set win for North Star after Columbus took the opening set. The Discoverers made the Gators look out of sorts in that one - allowing just 12 first-set points. North Star recovered and won a close second and third.
Tuesday it was Columbus providing a response in the second set before North Star reasserted control the rest of the way.
The two matches against Fremont played out almost identically.
Columbus won the opening set on Aug. at home but lost the next three. The two met again at the North Star tournament on Saturday and Fremont won in three - taking the first and third set.
The loss to North Star drops Columbus to 2-9 on the season. CHS will be eager to get back on the court Thursday at home and snap a five-match losing skid when Crete travels to CHS.
Addi Duranski led Columbus with 11 kills on Tuesday, Sadie Evans had 31 assists and a team-high 31 digs. The senior also served four aces. Columbus had six aces overall but also eight serving errors.
"We are still just trying to get over the threshold. I was talking to another person about how we are just knocking on the door of success but have to learn how to just kick it in," coach Jeri Otten said. "We were our own demise on killing momentum with errors. Aside from that, we still made a few big hustle plays and got some big kills. We just need to do a better overall job of keeping the ball off the ground when it is on our side of the net."
