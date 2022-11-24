Discoverers exceeded expectations with winning season

The Discoverers volleyball team entered the season with a goal of finishing at least .500. After opening the season with a five-set win over a ranked Fremont team, Columbus High finished the year 18-13 for its most wins since rejoining Class A in 2019.

“Getting , obviously, a winning record was a great feat for our program, definitely a good thing overall,” CHS head coach Jeri Otten said. “But, to do that with young players, and to just watch them mesh so well together out on the court was just a really great thing. And really grow throughout the season, it was an awesome thing to see as a coach, and I know the girls really felt it and enjoyed it as well.”

The advancement shown by the team was reflected in its numbers for the season with the team putting up 1,015 kills and 186 aces.

Addi Johnson led the team offensively with 304 kills and 37 aces. Ellie Thompson anchored the middle of the front row with 255 kills, 42 blocks and 33 service aces. There was a balance of successful players thanks to the efforts of Johnson, Janssen, Thompson and Taytum Miller.

“They all complemented each other really well,” Otten said. “Teams on the other side of the net decided who they wanted to commit to on blocking so it kind of created some splits for us on the block in different scenarios and really one being good helped the other be better and vice versa. So it was a great balance on our offense.”

Before hitters have their moment on the court, the setter needs to get their hands and the ball. Jess Larson “set” her team up for success with 759 assists.

“Jess (Larson) is just a girl off the court that they just enjoy being around and they trust,” Otten said. “She’s just steady when you see her in the gym. I think that, that trust really built confidence with the players and just that back and forth between the setter and hitter dynamic. It was really great to see how they just really fostered that trust through summer and through the rest of the season.”

The Discoverers finished the season with six different players serving at double-digit aces. Lauryn Nitz and Olivya Thege were among the most consistent servers with 25 and 21 aces, respectively.

“Olivya (Thege) was a really good server for us this year. Olivya broke the season service record for us," Otten said. "In terms of serving percentage, she was just a consistent server for us in the background so we’re able to get a lot of points in that rotation because of it.”

Otten referred to Nitz as the “dark horse,” adding that she was steady and put up some good serving numbers once she got in her zone. Nitz had the highest serve-receive percentage for the season.

“Same goes for the other seniors, they were just steady, and were able to trust them out on the court and so did those younger players which was huge for them to have some confidence as well in themselves when they see seniors who are able to do those things, ” Otten said.

Led by Thege and Gaedeke, the defense showed a big improvement as well. According to Otten, the team had more touches on the block and picked up more balls which led to the difference.

For their parts, Thege had 191 digs while Gaedeke totalled a whopping 302.

“They just really fought to get their hands on the ball,” Otten said. “Carly, especially, defensively.”

The experience will be valuable for underclassmen – Paighton Erb, Janssen and Miller – going forward, the coach said. Erb and Miller saw their roles expand in the second half of the season. Miller finished with 129 kills and a team-high 58 blocks. Erb recorded 62 kills.

“I think it gave them a huge taste of what they want to be as players and what they want by the end of their senior year and so I hope this really drives them in their other sports seasons, but especially as we go into the rest of their volleyball seasons and their careers,” Otten said.

Looking forward Anisten Barnett could be stepping in as setter and Kamryn Jaeger at defensive specialist.

“It definitely helps to have some of those returners with experience,” Otten said. “Anisten (Barnett) was leading our JV squad and they had a great season this year. Same with Kamryn (Jaeger). So when you’re able to have actual juniors playing junior varsity, that just makes them stronger individuals and stronger leaders. I’m excited to see what they bring to the court next year and the team.”

The core of the roster will be returning next season. Going into the summer and then next season, maturity and focus will be key for the program moving forward, Otten said.

“It’s just fitting those puzzle pieces together again but we definitely like the puzzle pieces,” Otten said. “We have to be a driven team if we want to see more success next year and it doesn’t just happen. You have to grind every single day at practice and I hope that the girls are mentally and physically prepared next year for that.”