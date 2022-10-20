Discoverers fall to Grand Island in regular season finale

NORFOLK - In its final game of the regular season, Columbus High faced Grand Island for the third time this season Wednesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament consolation match in Norfolk.

Wednesday was the rubber match as the Islanders swept Columbus 2-0 on Sept. 1. The Discoverers avenged that defeat in the Columbus Invite on Oct. 1 defeating Grand Island 2-1.

Columbus was two points away from claiming the first set leading 23-19, but the Islanders stormed back to score six straight points to win set one 25-19.

In the second set, the script was almost flipped as it was the Discoverers staging a late rally. They trailed 23-16 before a 6-0 run cut the deficit to one point. However, the Islanders spiked out back-to-back kills to stave off Columbus 25-23.

Grand Island controlled set three. After falling behind 2-1, the Islanders never fell behind en route to a 25-14 set three win and the match sweep.

"We played a lot better overall. We serve received pretty well," Columbus head coach Jeri Otten said. "The past week or so we've actually serve received really well in general just to get in system. Grand Island's a really good team, obviously."

Addi Johnson led the Discoverers attack with 10 kills. The team finished with 30 as Ellie Thompson and Paighton Erb posted seven and six kills, respectively. Jess Larson tallied 25 assists.

Defensively, especially at the start of the match, it was a blocking clinic from Erb and Taytum Miller. They combined for one solo block and seven assisted blocks, which propelled the Discoverers to the lead for the majority of set one.

The two underclassmen have seen their playing time steadily increase this season and have grown into key roles for Columbus.

"Taytum's (Miller) being doing a really good job. She's a middle blocker, so she's made that her specialty which is what we need. Paighton (Erb) has just really grown into her own," Otten said. "She wasn't a right side before and she's learning that when we get her the ball over there and that you're going to have to block against really good hitters. I know she wanted to be a varsity contributor and now she's getting that opportunity."

The first set was back-and-forth as both teams were tied 14-14. Columbus scored five straight points on two blocks from Miller, two kills from Erb and a violation against Grand Island.

Two long serves and one attack error by the Islanders along with a kill from Thompson put Columbus ahead 23-19. The Islanders spiked four kills and served two aces to win set one 25-23.

"Kind of an unfortunate play here and there," Otten said. "Just shows you got to play through and through the entire thing."

Johnson and Erb combined for five kills to start set two as it was even at 6-6. Following a kill from Johnson and a block from Miller, Columbus reduced the deficit to 14-13. The Islanders expanded their lead to 23-16 on three kills, two blocks and one ace.

The Discoverers fought back, scoring six straight points to make it 23-22. After an Islander service error, Thompson recorded a block and a kill. Larson spiked a kill and Johnson recorded two kills. Grand Island fended off Columbus with consecutive kills to take a 2-0 match lead.

"Hitting our zones for sure and serving and then just trusting ourselves," Otten said. "Players were going up to swing and getting some good touches on blocks."

Columbus' only lead in set three was 2-1 after Thompson spiked a kill and Carly Gaedeke served an ace.

Grand Island, leading 13-9, went on a 11-2 run to break open the third set. After kills from Miller, Thompson and Ayla Janssen, the Islanders recorded a kill to seal the sweep.

The Discoverers finished the regular season with an 18-13 record. It's their most wins since joining Class A in 2019 and their most wins in any season since they won 19 matches in 2015.

"It's just a testament to our kids and just how they've grit and grind in practice and have to find a way to believe that they can do the things that they're physically capable of because you have to battle the mental game just as much as any part of it," Otten said.

Columbus opens postseason play on Tuesday in the District A-1 Tournament. The Discoverers are the No. 3 seed in the bracket and will travel to take on No. 2 Omaha Burke in the district semifinals at 6 p.m.

The two schools met on Oct. 1 in the Columbus Invite, a match the Discoverers won 25-22 and 25-18. It was the Columbus defense that separated the two squads as it finished with 22 digs and 16 blocks. The Bulldogs recorded four less kills and ended the match with just one block.

Otten said Wednesday's match was a great test as Grand Island and Burke feature similar qualities.

"Grand Island's a really good team, obviously. I thought we competed really well. It's a really good match for us to help prepare us for what we'll see against Burke," Otten said. "We'll see that size. We'll see that kind of firepower. Even thought we lost, we couldn't ask for a better match to happen in this HAC Tournament."