Discoverers, Lady Vikes earn wins

Columbus High and Lakeview volleyball secured wins Tuesday night. The Discoverers bounced back from a first-set defeat to defeat Lincoln High in four sets 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17.

The eighth-ranked Lady Vikes were pushed to the limit by Norfolk Lutheran, winning in five sets 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11.

Freshman Paighton Erb posted the best match of her young career, spiking 14 kills. Addi Johnson led Columbus with 15 kills and 12 digs. Ellie Thompson finished the match with nine kills, four digs, two service aces and two blocks.

As a team, the Discoverers recorded 51 kills with Jess Larson responsible for 44 assists. They hit .141 for the match.

Columbus served 11 aces as Johnson, Carly Gaedeke, Lauryn Nitz and Olivya Thege joined Thompson with two aces each. Larson also recorded an ace.

The Discoverers tallied just five receiving errors on 74 serve receives. They also finished the game with 68 digs and 12 blocks.

Gaedeke posted 17 digs for the most on the team. Larson and Thege dug 11 and eight balls, respectively. Johnson, Erb and Taytum Miller blocked three shots each.

Columbus snapped its two-game losing streak and improved to 17-10. They'll travel to Norfolk Thursday in the final match before next week's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Lakeview won its second five-set match in the last three matches played overall Tuesday, defeating the Eagles.

Three Lady Vikes recorded double-digit kills as they finished with 59 kills and a .145 hit percentage. Josie Bentz spearheaded the attack with 15 kills. Ava Tessendorf was second with 14 kills and Kiara Kula ended the night with 10.

Taylor Helms posted nine kills and two service aces and Elly Luchsinger set up 49 kills.

Lakeview recorded a season-high 128 digs, its most in a match since Oct. 13, 2020, when it recorded 144 against Norfolk Lutheran.

Autumn Gibbs dug 48 balls and Bentz was second with 22. Tessendorf and Rallie Boyer produced 18 and 17 digs, respectively. Bentz stuffed two shots at the net and Helms blocked one shot.

The Lady Vikes improved to 16-6 and will return home Thursday to face Crete and Aurora in pool play of the Central Conference Tournament.