The Columbus High volleyball team saw its successful 2022 campaign end in disappointing fashion losing to Omaha Burke in four sets in the district semifinals.

Returning most of its core from last season, the Discoverers look to take the next step and contend for a state tournament berth this fall.

"We've had successes in the past years in terms of conference and things like that, but it was nice to see to have a really big step in the program in Class A the way we did last year," Columbus head coach Jeri Otten said. "We have quite a bit returning talent, which is awesome and a new position for me as well to be able to have that benefit.

"With that, we have expectations too. Really have a higher seed at postseason. We really hope to be that team to host. We're going to flip the script this year and make sure we're that hosting team. That's really going to be influenced with how we start this season."

The Discoverers went 18-14 last season with their underclassmen comprising the lion's share of the team's production. They enter the fall returning five of their top seven attackers and their top two diggers on defense.

"It definitely helps a lot. Even though we do have returning players in general, there still always a new identity just with the new group of seniors," Otten said. "We're pretty close to it, but it's going to keep evolving throughout the season especially as we hit different challenges. That's a good thing. That's where we really see our growth."

For the Discoverers to take the next step, seniors Anisten Barnett and Addi Johnson said it'll be key to stay positive through the adversity.

"I think the key for this group will be to trust that they've been in that situation before because we're returning a lot. We've been in situations where we've been behind and needed to come back or vice versa and we need to finish," Otten said. "It's either gone well or not well for us. Either way, we know the result, so we just have to trust what we've been doing in practice. Ultimately, it comes down to each individual and trusting their own skills in that they can believe and do it."

Johnson led the attack for Columbus after posting a team-high 318 kills as the team's outside hitter. The senior plays club volleyball outside of the high school season with a big emphasis being out-of-system hitting.

"Individually, I really see myself as trying to work on and build with the team," Johnson said. "Being kind of that player that's reliable on the court, an almost calming sense and we're not getting too flustered. Just focusing on playing our game. I'm really hoping to play just that leadership team role this year."

Ayla Janssen, Taytum Miller and Paighton Erb will also step into larger roles. Janssen finished third on the team with 198 kills as a sophomore.

"She's (Janssen) been putting in the offseason and summertime to really improve and become a better hitter and passer," Janssen said. "Setting the tone for her junior year is what's really going to carry over into her senior year. I think she's ready for that and she wants to be that person. I think she has the potential to be kind of a dark horse."

Miller will look to fill the void of graduate Ellie Thompson in the middle after Thompson totaled 272 kills and a team-high 62 blocks. As a freshman, Erb recorded 69 kills in 46 sets played.

"Offensively, she (Miller) for a club in Fremont and so I think that helped her. She's starting to develop a little bit more range with her shots, which we need," Otten said. "Paighton (Erb) is learning to hit everywhere across the net, so regardless if it's a good pass or not, we're going to find a way to get her the ball because she wants it. We really hope she grows into that even more."

Setting up the Discoverer attackers will be Barnett. She's stepping into the starter role this season after graduate Jess Laron tallied 809 assists.

Barnett tallied 58 assists in 14 sets played last year.

"It's been going pretty well. I know the more I set to my hitters right now, the more we're getting those connections and we're running different things," Barnett said. "I just feel like it's getting better and I think throughout the season and just getting them those good balls and making sure they have a good ball to put the ball down. I want to give them a good set and I know I want them to get that kill."

In order for Columbus to stay in system for their attacking threats, the Discoverers will turn to their senior libero Carly Gaedeke. The senior led the team with 311 digs and received the second-most serves at 487.

"All roles are important in volleyball, but everything really starts with a pass. For me to be the libero, a good pass is the start to everything. A good set and then a kill," Gaedeke said. "Honestly, passing is probably a huge mental game so being a positive role model to everyone on the court, keeping their spirits high. Even if they make a mistake, you just have to keep going and get the next one."

The Discoverers will rely on a new set of players behind the service line as four of their six ace leaders graduated. Johnson served 38 aces, the most on the team. Gaedeke placed third with 32 aces.

"We've made some changes with different things. Anisten (Barnett) put in some time and went to the Air Force Academy to a camp with Ayla (Janssen) and she started jump serving. She's made it more aggressive, so that's great to see," Otten said. "Last year, Carly (Gaedeke) moved to a deep float serve and she's continued to hone in on that. Addi (Johnson) has a really tough serve. We've worked on different things, not only suit the individual but it's going to help the team overall because it's going to give us a mix for teams that we're playing against."

Columbus opens the season today, Aug. 24, at Fremont. It looks to contend for the team's first state tournament appearance since 2004.

Otten described the balance of handling high expectations while also not looking too far down the road.

"You see it with all of our players and even with their parents when they say the word state, it's hard to get it out of their mouths because it's hard to hope for things, but it's a lot easier to hope for something when you're working for something," Otten said. "If the girls are really trusting the process in practice, it's a lot easier to hope for those things because you're going to build that confidence for when you're in those moments.

"We are going to have to take it game-by-game. We got to enjoy the process because if we're not having fun and we're so focused on everyone else's expectations or our own expectations for ourselves, then you can't enjoy any of it and it won't happen."