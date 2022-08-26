Discoverers make early statement, upset Fremont in five sets

Columbus High volleyball opened the season Thursday with a big statement, coming back from a set down, on two occasions, to defeat a reigning state qualifier Fremont High in five sets -- 22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 -- at home.

The Discoverers earned their first win over Fremont in a best-of-five set match since 2011. In their last match up, Columbus bested Fremont in a best-of-three set match during a tournament. This year's win also marked the first win in a season opener since 2018.

"A lot of grit (tonight). We made some adjustments that we needed to make on defense and hit the zones we needed to with serving," Columbus head coach Jeri Otten said. "We stuck to the game plan, but we also had to get out of those valleys so we did a good job of doing that."

Columbus received balanced production from its front row. Outside hitters Addi Johnson and Ayla Janssen and middle Ellie Thompson each recorded a dozen kills each. Setter Jess Larson assisted 39 points for the Discoverers.

Defensively, Columbus dug 81 shots. Libero Carly Gaedeke led the way with 22 digs and Johnson recorded 17. Janssen and Larson finished the game with 11 and defensive specialist Olivya Thege posted 10.

"Carly Gaedeke did a great job picking up balls and just going after every single thing, even it was just a touch on it," Otten said. "Next time, she'll dig it up. She's pushing herself."

Columbus fell behind by as many of six points in the first set, trailing 11-5, but it came back to even the first set at 14-14. The teams traded points until it was 22-22 when Fremont spiked a kill, served an ace and clinched the first set on a hitting error by the Discoverers.

The Tigers were in firm control of the second set leading 18-12 when Columbus called their final time out for the second set. Two kills by Taytum Miller, one by Johnson, Janssen and Thompson and three violations spearheaded a 9-3 run to pull even at 21-21. The set remain tied at 25-25 until a Fremont hitting error and a service ace by Johnson sealed the win in set two.

"When we got the momentum, we just kept fighting for it because we knew we had to compete," Thompson said. "Even if we're down, we still have to compete our hardest."

Fremont rebounded to claim the third set, weathering a 7-0 Columbus run early in the set. With the set tied at 19-19, the visitors claimed six of the final seven points to win it 25-20.

The Tigers led 5-4 for their only lead of the fourth set as Thompson killed four points and served one ace in the set. Miller and Janssen tallied three kills each as the Discoverers served four aces in the set.

Fremont pulled even at 14-14 in the fourth, but Columbus got kills from Johnson and Miller and three straight Fremont hitting errors to take a 19-14 lead. The lead grew to 24-17 before the Tigers recorded five straight points on three Discoverer hitting errors, two violations and an ace. A Tiger hitting error sent the match to a decisive fifth set.

Columbus pounced on six Fremont errors to lead most of the fifth set. Taylor Loontjer, who didn't record any kills through four sets, spiked two in play including the game-winner on the right side to seal the win 15-13.

"It feels great. All my teammates put the effort in the win," Thompson said. "We fought through it and it was just amazing."

Otten said she felt the team gelled more after dropping the first set with Thompson and Johnson leading the team.

"Ellie (Thompson) did a great job of just bringing the team together when we needed to focus," Otten said. "Addi's (Johnson) just the kid that she wants the ball when times are tough, so it was great she got those opportunities (tonight)."

Given the quality of the opponent and Columbus working in new players into varsity roles, Otten described what it means to the team to open with a win as it heads into Saturday's Norfolk Invite.

"We knew they were going to be a tough serving team and just tough everything. Their outsides can really bang the ball," Otten said. "I think it was just great for us because we needed that challenge just for us to kind of set the tone for what we expect the rest of the way."