Discoverers ran into a buzzsaw

There was little more for the Discoverers to do Tuesday than tip their cap and appreciate a match well-played. Granted, there are always some regrets that come with a loss, but there was little Columbus could do in the district semifinal loss to Lincoln Pius X.

From Columbus and coach Jeri Otten's perspective, it was somewhat of a helpless felling. Pius defeated Columbus in straight sets 25-9, 25-14 and 25-18 while hitting .455 for the match and piling up 42 kills with just seven errors.

Size was a factor but so too was rhythm. The Thunderbolts found it early and there was little the Discoverers could do to bring it to a half.

"Pius is good. They just didn't make any errors, only had a few missed serves and the points that we got, we really had to earn," Otten said. "It was a good opponent that played well. It was a tough way for the girls to go out."

In addition to the seven hitting errors, Pius had just four serving errors and three ball handling errors to go with zero in blocking and on serve receive. Columbus hit negative-.038 in the first, picked it up in the second for a figure of .120 and started to come around in the third with 12 kills on 33 attempts and just three errors for a .273 average. By then it was too little, too late.

"They passed really well. We tried to mix in some short serves early to try and get them out of system and not serve a few kids, but they there were only a couple of hitting errors," Otten said. "They were really on top of it."

Sophomore Addi Johnson led CHS with 11 kills on 21 shots and a .381 average, senior setter Abby Loeffelholz put up 24 assists and senior libero Claire Renner had seven digs. Columbus could only manage 22 total digs and didn't generate any aces.

"I think we came in a little bit intimidated and it was hard to get going. We finally started to turn some things around and hit above .200, which is pretty respectful, but it still wasn't enough," Otten said. "They were digging balls and keeping everything off the ground. They're a team that's used to going to state or playing for a district title at minimum.

"Sizewise and in general, they were a little intimidating."

Columbus ends the season 14-18 while Pius moved on and lost to Papillion-La Vista in the district final.

"They got on quite a few runs in the first two sets," Otten said. "We kind of nipped it in the bud and did a better job that last set, but again, it just wasn't enough."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

